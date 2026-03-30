Osimhen's Galatasaray keen on Super Eagles star struggling for game time

Galatasaray are reportedly keen on recruiting Super Eagles defender Bright-Osayi Samuel.

Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray have reportedly re-registered their interest in signing 28-year-old Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

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Galatasaray fullback search

According to Fanatik, the Istanbul giants are desperately searching for a natural right-back, having spent the majority of the current campaign shoehorning out-of-position players into the role.

Galatasaray are looking to capitalise on Osayi-Samuel's unexpectedly frustrating current stint in the EFL Championship with Birmingham City.

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Since arriving in England last summer, the defender has managed just 14 starts in 20/39 league appearances under manager Chris Davies, accumulating only 1,137 league minutes while largely playing second fiddle to Ethan Laird.

Osayi-Samuel joined from Fenerbahce || Imago

With his current market value estimated around €5.5 million, Galatasaray view this as a highly affordable opportunity to offer him an immediate escape route back to top-flight European football.

Osayi’s Süper Lig pedigree

This latest approach is not the first time Galatasaray have made a move for Osayi-Samuel, having previously attempted to secure his signature during his tenure with their fierce cross-town rivals, Fenerbahçe.

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The Nigerian international boasts extensive, proven experience in the Turkish Süper Lig, having spent four and a half years at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium before his 2025 departure.

During his previous stint in Turkey, Osayi-Samuel established himself as one of the division's best defenders, making 178 appearances across all competitions.