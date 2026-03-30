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Osimhen's Galatasaray keen on Super Eagles star struggling for game time
Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray have reportedly re-registered their interest in signing 28-year-old Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
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According to Fanatik, the Istanbul giants are desperately searching for a natural right-back, having spent the majority of the current campaign shoehorning out-of-position players into the role.
Galatasaray are looking to capitalise on Osayi-Samuel's unexpectedly frustrating current stint in the EFL Championship with Birmingham City.
Since arriving in England last summer, the defender has managed just 14 starts in 20/39 league appearances under manager Chris Davies, accumulating only 1,137 league minutes while largely playing second fiddle to Ethan Laird.
With his current market value estimated around €5.5 million, Galatasaray view this as a highly affordable opportunity to offer him an immediate escape route back to top-flight European football.
Osayi’s Süper Lig pedigree
This latest approach is not the first time Galatasaray have made a move for Osayi-Samuel, having previously attempted to secure his signature during his tenure with their fierce cross-town rivals, Fenerbahçe.
The Nigerian international boasts extensive, proven experience in the Turkish Süper Lig, having spent four and a half years at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium before his 2025 departure.
During his previous stint in Turkey, Osayi-Samuel established himself as one of the division's best defenders, making 178 appearances across all competitions.
He also enjoyed relative domestic success, as he lifted the 2022/23 Turkish Cup. A move to RAMS Park would unite Osayi-Samuel with his Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen, who currently leads the line for the club.