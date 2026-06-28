Messi moves two goals clear in Golden Boot race after stunning strike against Jordan

Messi moves two goals clear in Golden Boot race after stunning strike against Jordan

Only Haaland, Mbappe & two others can STOP Messi winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

Lionel Messi leads the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race after scoring again against Jordan, with Haaland, Mbappe, Dembele and Vinicius Junior still in hot pursuit.

Lionel Messi has moved two goals clear at the top of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race after another decisive contribution for Argentina.

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His stunning free-kick in the 3-1 win over Jordan took him to six goals for the tournament and reinforced his status as the player everyone else is chasing.

Messi scores again

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As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the defending champions continued their perfect start, and once again Messi, this time, did it from the bench.

Introduced as a substitute, he scored for the third straight match and ensured Argentina finished the group stage with maximum points before booking a Round of 32 meeting with surprise package Cabo Verde.

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score another goal for Argentina.

That latest strike leaves Messi two goals ahead of the chasing pack, with Norway’s Erling Haaland, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele all sitting on four goals.

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is also on four, keeping the race alive, but the margin is now significant.

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Kylian Mbappe is keeping pace with Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi becomes the first player to score in seven consecutive #FIFAWorldCup games 🌟 pic.twitter.com/pMhHcidn7H — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2026

Mbappe has at least stayed within touching distance through his all-round output, with two assists taking his goal contributions to six - level with Messi overall in direct involvement.

But in pure scoring terms, the Argentina captain has the advantage, and at this stage only a select few still look capable of closing the gap.

Erling Haaland is also not smiling at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Messi’s form has been remarkable not just for the goals, but for the timing of them. Coming off the bench and still finding a way to decide matches gives Argentina another dimension and makes him even more dangerous in the knockout rounds.

If he keeps this rhythm, the Golden Boot may already be drifting in his direction. For now, the race is still alive, but the field has narrowed.

Ousmane Dembele was lethal against Norway | IMAGO

Vinicius Jr is also not left out of the conversation.

Haaland, Mbappe, Dembele and Vinicius remain the main challengers, yet Messi has already taken control of the contest and looks increasingly difficult to catch.

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