World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Only Haaland, Mbappe & two others can STOP Messi winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 07:02 - 28 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Messi moves two goals clear in Golden Boot race after stunning strike against Jordan
Messi moves two goals clear in Golden Boot race after stunning strike against Jordan
Lionel Messi leads the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race after scoring again against Jordan, with Haaland, Mbappe, Dembele and Vinicius Junior still in hot pursuit.
Advertisement

Lionel Messi has moved two goals clear at the top of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race after another decisive contribution for Argentina. 

Advertisement

His stunning free-kick in the 3-1 win over Jordan took him to six goals for the tournament and reinforced his status as the player everyone else is chasing.

Messi scores again

Advertisement

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the defending champions continued their perfect start, and once again Messi, this time, did it from the bench. 

Introduced as a substitute, he scored for the third straight match and ensured Argentina finished the group stage with maximum points before booking a Round of 32 meeting with surprise package Cabo Verde.

Lionel Messi is the top scorer at the FIFA World Cup.
Lionel Messi came off the bench to score another goal for Argentina.

That latest strike leaves Messi two goals ahead of the chasing pack, with Norway’s Erling Haaland, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele all sitting on four goals. 

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is also on four, keeping the race alive, but the margin is now significant.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe is keeping pace with Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 6 G/A.
Kylian Mbappe is keeping pace with Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe has at least stayed within touching distance through his all-round output, with two assists taking his goal contributions to six - level with Messi overall in direct involvement. 

But in pure scoring terms, the Argentina captain has the advantage, and at this stage only a select few still look capable of closing the gap.

Erling Haaland is also not smiling at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 4 goals in two games.
Erling Haaland is also not smiling at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Advertisement

Messi’s form has been remarkable not just for the goals, but for the timing of them. Coming off the bench and still finding a way to decide matches gives Argentina another dimension and makes him even more dangerous in the knockout rounds. 

If he keeps this rhythm, the Golden Boot may already be drifting in his direction. For now, the race is still alive, but the field has narrowed. 

Ousmane Dembele was lethal against Norway | IMAGO
Ousmane Dembele was lethal against Norway | IMAGO
Vinicius Jr is also not left out of the conversation.
Vinicius Jr is also not left out of the conversation.

Haaland, Mbappe, Dembele and Vinicius remain the main challengers, yet Messi has already taken control of the contest and looks increasingly difficult to catch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe Lottin Vinicius Junior Lionel Messi World Cup Usman Dembele
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Hakimi Appeals to France’s Highest Court in Bid to Stop Rape Trial During World Cup
Lifestyle
28.06.2026
Hakimi appeals to France’s highest court in bid to STOP rape trial during World Cup
FIFA confirm Cabo Verde captain facing police investigation over alleged rape of Brazilian woman
Lifestyle
28.06.2026
We are aware - FIFA confirm Cabo Verde captain facing police investigation over alleged rape of Brazilian woman
Messi moves two goals clear in Golden Boot race after stunning strike against Jordan
Football
28.06.2026
Only Haaland, Mbappe & two others can STOP Messi winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
Bet of the Day: Top Sunday Betting Tips for Football Lovers
Bet Of The Day
28.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Sunday Betting Tips for Football Lovers
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 16 recap: Messi outshines Ronaldo again as Ghana miss out on Portugal clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
28.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 16 recap: Messi outshines Ronaldo again as Ghana miss out on Portugal clash
Africa takes over 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 with 9 teams
Football
28.06.2026
Pulse of the Day: Africa TAKES OVER 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32