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Bet of the Day: Top Sunday Betting Tips for Football Lovers

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 06:39 - 28 June 2026
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Betting tips for Today
TIMELEAGUEFIXTURESTIPSBET
20:00 WC South Africa v Canada Over 1.5 BET NOW
13:00 FIN Tampereen Ilves 2 v Esbo Bollklubb Home win BET NOW
19:30 ARG Escobar FC v Gimnasia Y Esgrima Over 1.5 BET NOW
18:00 ARG Boca Juniors v Atletico Tucuman Reserve Home 2UP BET NOW
22:30 CHI Universidad de Chile v Union San Felipe Home 2UP BET NOW
21:00 BRA Porto Velho Ec/Ro v Sao Raimundo EC RR Home or draw BET NOW
19:30 ARG Juventud Antoniana v CA Defensores de Vilelas Over 1.5 BET NOW
18:00 INT Wales v Spain Away 2UP BET NOW
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FAQ

Bet of the day — frequently asked questions

The Bet of the Day is a daily betting feature on Pulse Sports Nigeria where our experts select the most reliable and well-researched betting picks of the day across football and other top sports. Each pick is carefully analysed to give you the best possible chance of winning.
A fresh Bet of the Day is published every day, typically in the morning before the day's key fixtures kick off. This ensures you always have enough time to review the picks and place your bets before matches begin. Bookmark the Bet of the Day page and check back daily.
Our analysts study a wide range of factors before making a pick — including team form, head-to-head records, injury news, home/away performance, and market odds. Only picks that meet our confidence threshold are published, so you're always getting selections backed by solid reasoning, not guesswork.
Our picks primarily focus on football's biggest leagues — including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League — as well as NPFL fixtures. Depending on the day's schedule, we may also include picks from other sports and continental competitions for maximum value.
Yes, completely free. All Bet of the Day content on Pulse Sports is published openly — no subscription, no registration required. Simply visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day and access today's picks instantly, every single day.
No. Sports betting always carries risk, and no tip — no matter how well-researched — can be guaranteed to win. Our Bet of the Day is designed to inform and support your decision-making, not to replace it. Always bet responsibly, within your means, and never chase losses. If betting is causing you distress, seek help from a responsible gambling organisation.

Have more questions? Visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day

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