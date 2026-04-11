'One of my best seasons' - Chelsea star João Pedro sends strong warning to Man City

Chelsea striker João Pedro calls his debut season “one of the best” as he sends warning ahead of Manchester City clash.

João Pedro has described his debut campaign with Chelsea as “one of the best seasons of my life,” as the Blues gear up for a blockbuster Premier League showdown against Manchester City.

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The Brazilian forward has been a standout performer since his move from Brighton, emerging as a key figure in Chelsea’s attacking setup during a fiercely competitive season.

Pedro has recorded 14 Premier League goals, top 10 in assists and one goal away from 20 in all competitions.

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What Pedro said

Reflecting on his form, the 24-year-old expressed both pride and hunger for more.

“Of course, I’m very happy. I think it’s one of the best seasons of my life. The expectations were high, so I tried to keep my mentality always forward to help my teammates,” he said.

Pedro also highlighted the influence of Chelsea captain Reece James, revealing how teammates keep him motivated during tougher moments.

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He added, “If I don’t score in one game, Reece and my teammates tell me I’ll score in the next one.”

Pedro is fully focused on Chelsea’s crucial encounter with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

“City has a great squad, but we are Chelsea. Details will decide the game; whoever makes fewer mistakes will win," he concluded.

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