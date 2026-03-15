‘No need to explain’ — Ex-Super Lig star praises Super Eagles strikers Osimhen and Onuachu

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu have been hailed as title-winning strikers

Former Beşiktaş JK midfielder Sinan Engin has showered praise on Nigerian forwards Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu for their outstanding performances in the Turkish Süper Lig this season.

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The Super Eagles duo have been among the most prolific attackers in Turkey during the 2025–2026 campaign, combining for an impressive 42 goals across all competitions while leading the attacking lines for Galatasaray and Trabzonspor respectively.

Osimhen’s influence in Galatasaray’s title push

Osimhen has continued to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in European football.

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The Nigerian international recently extended his incredible run of form after scoring in Galatasaray’s victory over Istanbul Başakşehir, making it nine consecutive Süper Lig matches in which he has either scored or provided an assist.

The forward has now scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and remains a central figure in Galatasaray’s title challenge. With eight games remaining in the league campaign, the Istanbul giants currently sit at the top of the table with 64 points.

Engin believes Osimhen’s impact has been decisive in the title race, insisting the striker’s presence has made the difference for the club.

“There’s no need to explain, you can see it,” Engin said. “A striker makes Galatasaray champions. Osimhen leads Galatasaray to the championship.”

The Nigerian star also carries an impressive legacy in the Turkish league, having previously won the Süper Lig’s Golden Boot award, becoming the fourth African player to achieve the feat after Aatif Chahechouhe, Mbaye Diagne and Aaron Boupendza.

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Onuachu’s goals fuel Trabzonspor’s European hopes

While Osimhen has been key to Galatasaray’s title ambitions, Onuachu has been equally impressive for Trabzonspor. The towering striker is enjoying a remarkable run of form, currently on a ten-match scoring streak across all competitions.

Onuachu has scored 21 goals this season, four more than his compatriot, and his goals have been instrumental in keeping Trabzonspor firmly in contention for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Engin stressed that the Nigerian’s contributions have been vital to the team’s success. “Onuachu also scored 21 goals. If he had scored 15 goals, the team might have accumulated six to eight fewer points today,” he noted.

With both strikers continuing their prolific runs, the Super Eagles duo are not only dominating headlines in Turkey but also growing Nigeria’s influence in European football.

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