Newcastle vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester United will be aiming to strengthen their hold on the third place spot in the Premier League as they make the trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle vs Manchester United betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 3.5 goals

Manchester United to win

Newcastle vs Manchester United preview

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Wednesday evening in a fixture with significant implications for the top-four race.

The Magpies are not exactly firing on all cylinders at St James' Park, highlighted by the 3-2 defeat that they suffered to Everton on Saturday. Unusually under Eddie Howe, they have now lost three consecutive top-flight fixtures at their North East home, conceding eight goals to Aston Villa, Brentford and the Toffees respectively.

Newcastle have also dropped down to 13th position in the Premier League standings, now trailing seventh-placed Brentford by seven points with just 10 matches remaining.

Newcastle players after losing 3-2 to Everton | Image credits: Imago

Michael Carrick’s men arrive in the North-East occupying third place after an impressive run of results since mid-January. While United have not tasted victory at St James’ Park since October 2020, they head into the contest unbeaten in five Premier League away matches.

Their 2-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace leaves them level on points with Aston Villa and three points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool. Three points against the Magpies on Wednesday, though, could see them consolidate their hold on third, pending the result of Villa’s meeting with Chelsea.

With a remarkable 19 points from a possible 21 since January 17, Michael Carrick is continuing to bolster his chances of being named the Man United manager on a permanent basis.

Newcastle vs Manchester United head-to-head

Newcastle United have won their last three home Premier League matches against Manchester United, as many as in their previous 18 combined. The Magpies last had a longer home league winning run against the Red Devils between 1915 and 1931 (10).

After winning 1-0 on Boxing Day thanks to a goal from Patrick Dorgu, Man Utd are looking to record a Premier League double over Newcastle for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

Newcastle vs Manchester United team news

Sven Botman is in contention to return in defence as Howe considers alterations to his back line, while Jacob Ramsey remains a doubt after illness.

Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, and Bruno Guimaraes continue to miss out through injury. Also, Howe has a decision to make over whether to move Nick Woltemade from a deeper role to the head of his attack after the German missed the last few days of training through illness.

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle | Image credits: Imago

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are both doubts for Man United; Carrick revealed after the Palace match that they had felt unwell, while Shaw also suffered a knock to his foot.

Noussair Mazraoui is on standby to replace Shaw if required, and should Lisandro Martinez not be passed fit after a calf injury, Ayden Heaven will be viewed as backup to Maguire.

Although Mason Mount could return to the substitutes' bench after five games on the sidelines, the rest of the team may stay the same.

Newcastle vs Manchester United possible starting lineup

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction

Newcastle’s defensive issues on home soil have been exposed in recent outings, creating an opportunity for a confident United side to assert themselves.

If spaces emerge, United’s clinical edge in the final third could make the difference against a side struggling for stability at the back.

Correct score prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester United

