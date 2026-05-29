New GOAT crowned: Fans snub Messi and Ronaldo in favour of Tim Payne ahead of World Cup

Little-known Tim Payne has gained over 1 million followers on Instagram ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The upcoming 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada is set to showcase iconic superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Lamine Yamal.

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Yet, just weeks before North America hosts the newly expanded 48-team tournament, a completely unexpected name has stolen the global spotlight.

Tim Payne wins search for the ultimate underdog.

Wellington Phoenix defender Tim Payne has seen his profile explode exponentially from absolute anonymity to global superstardom, courtesy of an audacious social media stunt.

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The sudden phenomenon began when Argentine influencer Valen Scarsini, widely known as "Elscarso" on Instagram and TikTok, set himself a unique pre-World Cup challenge.

He set out to find the single least-known footballer across all qualified rosters and turn him into a unifying global hero, regardless of fan nationalities. After meticulously analysing every squad, Scarsini discovered Payne, a versatile 32-year-old utility player capable of operating as a right-back, centre-back, or defensive midfielder.

At the time, the New Zealand international, who has three goals and eight assists in 50 caps for the All Whites, possessed a modest following of just 4,000 users.

Unprecedented viral campaign crowns Payne

Scarsini launched a viral call to action, urging millions of football fans to flood Payne’s social media accounts with likes, comments, and dedicated videos to artificially inflate his legacy.

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The campaign went spectacularly out of control, generating over six million views and driving Payne’s Instagram following to a staggering 1.5 million.

Passionate fans even trolled his Wikipedia page to label him "one of the best players in the world," while Argentine supporters composed a viral song comparing him to Albiceleste legend Ángel Di María.

Responding from New Zealand's pre-World Cup training camp in Florida, Payne said, "Just want to say a massive thank you first to you, Valen, it's been a pretty crazy 48 hours to say the least. I appreciate all the love from all around the world,” after initially joking about practising his Spanish on Duolingo.