Havertz vs Firmino: Man United legend slams ‘disrespectful’ comparison

Kai Havertz' comparison to Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino has sparked strong reactions

Gary Neville has strongly rejected comparisons between Arsenal forward Kai Havertz and former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino after the pair were discussed as false nines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Manchester United legend believes Havertz still has a long way to go before he can be mentioned in the same bracket as the Brazilian.

Neville refuses Firmino comparison

Neville and Jamie Carragher found themselves on opposite sides of the argument while analysing Havertz following Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Havertz has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026/27 Premier League season, scoring twice in his opening three appearances, but Carragher’s comparison with Firmino immediately drew a strong response from his former broadcasting colleague.

Neville acknowledged Havertz’s qualities but argued that his presence does not strike the same fear into opposing defenders as Firmino did during his peak at Liverpool.

“I think having Havertz in the attacking line means my centre-backs can move a little towards his side,” Neville said.

“Havertz is a good player, he is a player with very good performances, but he won't frighten you too much. No, no, no. Please, please, please, please don't disrespect Firmino in terms of being a great player, by the way. I don’t think Havertz can be as good as Firmino in any way, shape or form.”

Firmino’s Liverpool legacy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firmino became one of the defining figures of Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, particularly through his intelligence, movement, pressing and ability to operate between midfield and attack as a false nine.

The Brazilian spent eight years at Anfield, making 362 appearances and recording 111 goals and 75 assists.

His importance went beyond his numbers, however. Firmino served as the creative and tactical link between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, helping Liverpool win both the Premier League and Champions League during one of the most successful periods in the club’s modern history.

Havertz has now started the new campaign strongly and continues to develop his role in Arsenal’s attack.