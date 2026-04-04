‘Nervous’ Arteta cost Arsenal treble dream according to ex-Gunner

Mikel Arteta's nerves are reportedly costing Arsenal their dream season according to a former Gunners star

Arsenal’s hopes of a historic treble ended following a shock FA Cup exit, and fingers are already being pointed at the touchline.

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Former Gunner Theo Walcott believes Mikel Arteta’s behaviour may have played a role in the 2-1 defeat to Southampton FC.

“Nervous energy” from Arteta spreads to Arsenal players

Walcott did not hold back in his assessment of Arteta’s presence on the sidelines, suggesting that the manager’s intensity may have had the opposite of its intended effect.

“Visually watching Mikel on the sidelines, it was elements of previous years where that energy reflected into the team,” Walcott said. “It was a nervous energy, it was very tense. Not just Mikel but a lot of the staff were out there at times. It was like too many cooks in the kitchen, too many messages.”

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Despite naming a strong lineup, including the return of Martin Odegaard and a start for youngster Max Dowman, Arsenal failed to translate dominance into control. Walcott added: “Play your best team was the right thing to do tonight… but you want a reaction off the cup final and it wasn't that tonight, it was worse.”

The defeat comes just days after losing the Carabao Cup final, piling further pressure on Arteta and his squad.

Southampton stun Gunners to end FA Cup run

On the pitch, Arsenal largely controlled proceedings but were punished for their inefficiency. A defensive lapse from Ben White allowed Ross Stewart to fire Southampton ahead against the run of play.

Arsenal responded through Victor Gyokeres, who levelled after coming on in the second half, but the Saints had the final say. In the 86th minute, the hosts struck again to seal a famous victory and extend their impressive unbeaten run.

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