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Ndidi's Eagles eye audacious move for Sadio Mane
Beşiktaş have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign 33-year-old Senegalese star Sadio Mané ahead of the summer transfer window.
With the AFCON winner’s current contract in the Middle East set to expire at the end of the season, he is weighing his options and taking time to mull over the Turkish club's offer.
Mane open to Europe return
Mané is reportedly highly receptive to the idea of returning to European football, eager to prove himself again on a competitive stage before his career concludes.
For Beşiktaş, securing a player of Mané's calibre, whose current market valuation sits at approximately €7 million, is viewed as a necessity given their current fortunes.
The Black Eagles have struggled for consistency this season and are desperate to land marquee talents capable of helping them immediately close the domestic gap and compete with Süper Lig powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe for future championships.
African union
A move to Istanbul would mark Mané's return to Europe nearly three years after he left Bayern Munich to join Al-Nassr for €30 million in August 2023.
If the transfer materialises, Mané will not be the only prominent African star tasked with leading the Beşiktaş rebuild; he would unite with Super Eagles defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.
The Nigeria international joined Beşiktaş on a three-year deal last summer and has quickly established himself as a core leader and vice-captain at the club.