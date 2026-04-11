‘My choice was not too wrong’ - Ranger manager gives reason for benching Super Eagles star
The defender, who had started five consecutive Premiership games before his international call-up, was an unused substitute as Röhl opted for a central defensive pairing of John Souttar and Nasser Djiga.
Fernandez recently earned his first caps for the Nigerian national team, making his debut as a substitute in a 2-1 win against Iran on March 27.
He followed his debut up by scoring a goal in his first start for the Super Eagles during a 2-2 draw with Jordan four days later.
What Röhl said
Röhl cited the extensive travel involved in Fernandez's international duties as a factor in his decision.
However, he also emphasised the strong competition for places within his squad, noting that the positive result against Dundee validated his team's selection.
When asked if Fernandez would be considered for the upcoming match against Falkirk, Röhl told reporters, "Manny, it was a decision from my side. Manny travelled a lot; it was his first experience with the national team."
He continued, "We have John, as well as a centerback, available. Derek is back in the training group, and we have competition in this position.
“It's good for us and for Manny to push and not to be comfortable in a position. We won 4-2, and then my choice was not too wrong."
This season, Fernandez has scored seven goals in 29 appearances for both club and country.