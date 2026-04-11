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‘My choice was not too wrong’ - Ranger manager gives reason for benching Super Eagles star

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:30 - 11 April 2026
Ranger manager gives reason for benching Super Eagles star
Rangers manager Danny Röhl has justified his decision to leave Emmanuel Fernandez on the bench for the club's 4-2 victory over Dundee, their first match following the international break.
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The defender, who had started five consecutive Premiership games before his international call-up, was an unused substitute as Röhl opted for a central defensive pairing of John Souttar and Nasser Djiga.

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Fernandez recently earned his first caps for the Nigerian national team, making his debut as a substitute in a 2-1 win against Iran on March 27. 

He followed his debut up by scoring a goal in his first start for the Super Eagles during a 2-2 draw with Jordan four days later.

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What Röhl said 

Röhl cited the extensive travel involved in Fernandez's international duties as a factor in his decision. 

However, he also emphasised the strong competition for places within his squad, noting that the positive result against Dundee validated his team's selection.

Danny Rohl || Imago
Danny Rohl || Imago

When asked if Fernandez would be considered for the upcoming match against Falkirk, Röhl told reporters, "Manny, it was a decision from my side. Manny travelled a lot; it was his first experience with the national team."

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He continued, "We have John, as well as a centerback, available. Derek is back in the training group, and we have competition in this position. 

Emmanuel Fernandez || imago
Emmanuel Fernandez || imago

“It's good for us and for Manny to push and not to be comfortable in a position. We won 4-2, and then my choice was not too wrong."

This season, Fernandez has scored seven goals in 29 appearances for both club and country.

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