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'Messi was touched by God' – Ronaldo's former teammate settles GOAT debate

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:56 - 02 July 2026
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Messi vs Ronaldo
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammates has confessed to being in awe of Lionel Messi
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Former Portugal international José Fonte has weighed in on the eternal Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate, offering a fascinating perspective on the legendary rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Having shared a dressing room with Ronaldo on the international stage while facing Messi on the pitch, the veteran defender provided a balanced yet striking assessment of both footballing icons.

Divine Talent vs. Unparalleled Work Ethic

Fonte, who won the 2016 European Championship alongside Ronaldo, did not hold back in his admiration for the Argentine maestro's innate, supernatural abilities.

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Reflecting on what makes the current Inter Miami and Argentina playmaker completely unique in the history of the sport, Fonte admitted, "There is no denying that Messi was touched by God. We have never seen anyone do the things he does."

However, the former Southampton and Lille centre-back was quick to defend the monumental legacy of his long-time international teammate.

Fonte emphasised that Ronaldo's career is an extraordinary testament to human will, discipline, and relentless ambition, qualities he witnessed firsthand during their developmental years in the Portuguese national setup.

Fonte Celebrates Privileged Era for Football Fans

While Fonte openly confessed that his personal loyalty will always lie with his compatriot due to their shared history, he insisted that true football purists should appreciate both geniuses rather than fuelling toxic division.

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Having experienced the sheer difficulty of defending against Messi and witnessing the unmatched drive of Ronaldo, the defender expressed immense gratitude for the era, stating:

"But Cristiano's greatness cannot be denied either, because what he has achieved in the football world is incredible, and it will probably never be repeated.

“I grew up with him; I saw how hard he had to work to achieve everything he did. I will always be a Ronaldo fan, but I can fully appreciate what Messi... I've played against him. We are just lucky to witness and live in the same era as these guys."

Despite being well into the twilight of their careers, both players are still regarded as the talismans for their respective countries at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

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