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Manchester City reportedly set Rodri price tag, resigned to losing captain

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:36 - 26 July 2026
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Spain captain Rodri || imago
Spain captain Rodri || imago
The Cityzens are reportedly resigned to losing their captain Rodri to Real Madrid
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Manchester City have reportedly accepted that they could lose captain Rodri this summer after placing an €80 million valuation on the Spain midfielder amid growing interest from Real Madrid.

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The Ballon d'Or winner, who recently captained Spain to 2026 FIFA World Cup glory, has emerged as Los Blancos' priority midfield target, with reports suggesting the player has already agreed personal terms over a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Man City and Real Madrid prepare for transfer talks

According to journalist Sergio Valentín, Manchester City are expected to demand around €80 million for Rodri, while Real Madrid currently value the Spain international at approximately €60 million.

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Although formal negotiations between the clubs have yet to begin, discussions are expected in the coming days as both sides attempt to bridge the €20 million gap in their valuations.

The report also claims Rodri has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Real Madrid and is prepared to sign a contract running until 2030.

In a significant gesture, the midfielder is reportedly willing to accept a lower salary than he currently earns at Manchester City in order to complete the switch back to Spain.

World Cup triumph fuels Madrid interest

Rodri's future has become one of the biggest stories of the summer following his inspirational performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he captained Spain to their second world title.

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The midfielder was once again at the heart of Spain's success, reinforcing his reputation as one of the world's finest holding midfielders.

Real Madrid are keen to strengthen their midfield with an experienced leader capable of anchoring the next generation of stars, and Rodri has emerged as their preferred candidate.

While Manchester City are expected to fight to keep one of the club’s most influential players, the reported €80 million asking price suggests the Premier League champions may now be preparing for the possibility of life without their captain if Madrid meet their valuation.

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