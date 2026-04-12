Lookman got me scared - Sevilla manager confesses after seeing Super Eagles star on the ball

Luis García Plaza, Sevilla manager, has revealed that Ademola Lookman’s presence coming off the bench scared him.

Sevilla secured a vital 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Saturday, providing a significant boost in their fight against relegation.

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The Andalusian side snapped a three-game losing streak thanks to decisive goals from Akor Adams and Nemanja Gudelj.

Sevilla took an early lead just ten minutes into the match when their top scorer for the season, Akor Adams, successfully converted a penalty to make it 1-0.

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Luis García speaks on Lookman

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone opted to rotate his squad, initially benching Ademola Lookman, likely in preparation for their upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Luis García Plaza || imago

However, the Madrid team brought on the former African Footballer of the Year with 19 minutes left to play in their pursuit of an equaliser.

Reflecting on the intense pressure his team endured in the final moments, Sevilla's coach highlighted the specific danger posed by the Nigerian forward.

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In comments reported by the Spanish sports publication Marca, Luis García Plaza confessed during the post-match press conference.

Lookman in action || Imago

"Even I was scared when Lookman got the ball. I liked that the team stepped up again after that equaliser."

The victory, which marked a successful home debut for new coach Luis García Plaza, lifted Sevilla out of the relegation zone.

They had temporarily fallen into the bottom three earlier in the day following Elche's win over Valencia.

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