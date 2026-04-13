Liverpool vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips: Arne Slot Looking To Capture French Lightning In A Bottle At Anfield

Liverpool will be hoping to channel the spirits of their 2018-19 remontada heroes as they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to a raucous Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

A 2-0 loss in the first leg leaves Arne Slot’s side facing elimination at the hands of the reigning champions, who also ended the Reds’ European hopes last season.

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Liverpool didn’t manage a single shot on goal in the first half amid a dominant display from PSG, the first time they’ve failed to do so in the Champions League since facing Real Madrid in the 2020-21 quarter-finals.

By the time of the full-time whistle, Liverpool had failed to register a single shot on target – the first time they had failed to do so in a Champions League game since November 2020 against Atalanta.

A 2–0 aggregate scoreline leaves Liverpool with a mountain to climb in the second leg, where they will have to keep Europe’s best attack at bay while also scoring at least twice themselves.

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Crazier things have happened, yes, but we won’t be holding our breaths on this one.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary Tip PSG to qualify 1.15 High Double chance Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals 3.31 Medium Value bet Liverpool to score under 1.5 goals 1.98 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

PSG to qualify

Liverpool have staged some glorious European comebacks over the years but, as Chelsea discovered in the round of 16, PSG are ruthless opponents.

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The Blues conceded three late goals to lose 5-2 in the away leg before PSG scored twice in the first quarter of an hour of their 3-0 second-leg win at Stamford Bridge.

The Parisians can be devastating on the break, and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributed four goals and an assist in just 191 minutes of playing time against Chelsea and Liverpool.

Liverpool have shown little sign that they can keep PSG at bay, and as such, we cannot envisage any scenario in which the champions do not progress to the semi-finals.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

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PSG knocked down the walls of Liverpool's fortress last year, and they arrive now in much better shape, both fitness and form-wise. However, anything can indeed happen on Champions League evenings at Anfield.

The Anfield factor made the difference in Liverpool's 4-0 comeback triumph over Barcelona in the semi-finals seven years ago, and we’ll be expecting that raucous Scouse crowd to at least inject the players with some vigour.

We just don’t think it will make much of a difference in the tie result overall.

Liverpool to score under 1.5 goals

Liverpool's expected-goals (xG) figure of 0.17 in the first leg was their lowest in two seasons under Slot, and they have scored only once in three games against PSG during that time.

That goal came from Harvey Elliott, now enduring a miserable loan spell at Aston Villa, as he found the net with one of just two shots the Reds managed in the away leg of their last-16 tie in March 2025.

Liverpool mustered only three shots on target in 120 minutes before losing on penalties against PSG at Anfield last term, so backing under 1.5 home goals looks a good bet on Tuesday.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: (4-2-3-1)

Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Ekitike

PSG: (4-3-3)

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Team News – Liverpool

Liverpool have lost Curtis Jones to injury after the midfielder was forced off against Fulham at half-time with a groin problem.

Hugo Ekitike and Milo Kerkez were fully rested at the weekend and so should start, while youngster Rio Ngumoha has thrown his hat into the ring to get the nod after becoming the Reds' youngest-ever Premier League scorer at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch are one yellow card away from missing the semi-final first leg.

Team News – PSG

PSG were given the weekend off thanks to a successful appeal to Ligue 1, and will hope to have Bradley Barcola fit enough to join the matchday squad after returning from an ankle injury earlier than expected.