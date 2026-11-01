Liverpool vs Arsenal: Havertz ends Gunners 14-year jinx at Anfield to send Arteta's charges 1st

A Kai Havertz strike helped Arsenal beat Liverpool at Anfield to move top of the Premier League standings.

Kai Havertz's 16th-minute strike proved enough as Arsenal secured an incredible victory against Liverpool at Anfield.

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The Germans' goal ensured the Gunners got their first win on Liverpool's ground since 2012, and moved them above Manchester City into first place on the Premier League table.

Key match details

The decisive moment arrived against the run of play following a catastrophic mistake from the Liverpool backline. A wayward pass out of the back was intercepted, allowing Noni Madueke to initiate a swift transition.

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Declan Rice collected the ball and threaded a precise low pass across the box for Kai Havertz, who easily deposited his finish at the back post to give Arsenal the 1-0 advantage.

A mistake at the back and Arsenal punish Liverpool ⚽️💥 📺 Stream #LIVARS on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc https://t.co/FXcKfxJCLS — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 1, 2026

Liverpool, boasting 56% possession and outshooting the visitors, pressed relentlessly for an equaliser. Florian Wirtz nearly brought the house down late in the first half with a spectacular free-kick that dipped over the wall and David Raya's outstretched hands, only to clatter off the crossbar.

Moments later, Alexis MacAllister found himself unmarked in front of the penalty spot but surprisingly sent his late-arriving header wide of the target.

World-class Goalkeeping from Alisson ✋⛔️ 📺 Stream #LIVARS on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc https://t.co/36nUWFZsWk — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 1, 2026

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The second half devolved into a defensive masterclass from the Gunners. Despite the introduction of Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas, and Rio Ngumoha.