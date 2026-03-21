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Liverpool issue statement condemning racial abuse towards Konate following Osimhen’s injury in UCL

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:00 - 21 March 2026
Liverpool issue statement condemning racial abuse towards Konate
Liverpool FC has issued a powerful condemnation of the racist abuse directed at defender Ibrahima Konaté on social media following the club's Champions League victory over Galatasaray.
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The Premier League side secured a dominant 4-0 win at Anfield, advancing to the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate score. However, the triumph was marred by a wave of online attacks targeting the French international. 

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Konaté was at the centre of several pivotal moments during the match. An early, accidental collision with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen resulted in a serious arm injury for the Nigerian star. 

The defender was also involved in other contentious incidents, including a clash with Mauro Icardi and an incident in which he pulled a teammate away from a confrontation with Noa Lang.

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Liverpool’s statement 

Following the game, Konaté's social media accounts were inundated with racist messages, including offensive slurs and monkey emojis, from disgruntled individuals.

Konate battling with Osimhen || Imago
Konate battling with Osimhen || Imago

Liverpool responded swiftly and decisively, releasing an official statement to address the matter. "Liverpool FC is appalled and disgusted by the vile and abhorrent racist abuse directed at Ibrahima Konaté on social media," the club stated.

The club affirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards such behaviour and confirmed it is actively monitoring the situation, urging social media companies to take firm action against the perpetrators.

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Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has travelled back to Nigeria to begin his recovery from the injury sustained at Anfield. 

Osimhen injured against Liverpool || Imago
How Osimhen left Liverpool || Imago

The Galatasaray forward suffered a fractured right forearm in the first-half collision with Konaté but managed to play on until the interval before being substituted.

Medical examinations confirmed the fracture, and his arm has been placed in a cast. According to reports, Osimhen will wait for the swelling to subside before deciding whether surgery is necessary. An operation could sideline him for approximately six weeks.

A lengthy absence would be a significant setback for Galatasaray, potentially ruling Osimhen out of key league fixtures against Trabzonspor, Kocaelispor, and Gençlerbirliği. His participation in the crucial derby against Fenerbahçe on April 26 is also in doubt.

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