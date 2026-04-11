'Like a lot of Nigerians' - Ex-Super Eagles star reacts emotionally to Nigeria’s World Cup failure

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Moses Kpakor expresses pain over Nigeria missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Moses Kpakor has expressed deep disappointment over Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting the situation is emotionally painful for him and millions of Nigerians.

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Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago

What Kpakor said

Speaking in an interview, the former goalkeeper did not hide his frustration as he reflected on the Super Eagles’ absence from the global showpiece.

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The Super Eagles will miss the World Cup for the second straight time, a situation Kpakor described as unacceptable for a country with Nigeria’s football pedigree.

Having been part of the generation that laid the foundation for Nigeria’s first World Cup appearance in 1994, Kpakor believes the current setback reflects deeper issues within the system.

“Like a lot of Nigerians, I am not happy the Super Eagles will not be at the World Cup this year, and it hurts me a lot,” Kpakor told Afrik-Foot.

Despite the disappointment, Kpakor urged the team to use upcoming fixtures as a platform for rebuilding and improvement.

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He described the planned friendlies against Portugal and Poland as a valuable opportunity to test the squad against top opposition.

He also pointed to the Unity Cup 2026 as another chance for the team to regain confidence.

“I would have preferred we qualified for the World Cup, but since that didn’t happen, we have to look forward to these games," he said.

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Nigeria endured a difficult start, failing to win their first four matches. Although they recovered with a strong run of four wins and two draws to reach the African play-offs, their hopes were ultimately dashed by a defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo.