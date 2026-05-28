Jose Mourinho: Special One's move to Real Madrid in danger

A highly touted move to Real Madrid for Jose Mourinho has been cast into doubt

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has sent shockwaves through the club's political landscape by confirming that Jose Mourinho will not be his manager if he wins the upcoming election.

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The ambitious businessman is looking to block the Portuguese tactician's highly anticipated return to the Santiago Bernabéu by ousting incumbent president Florentino Pérez.

Riquelme targets long-term vision over short-term fixes

Real Madrid and Portuguese giants Benfica have reportedly already reached an institutional agreement for the appointment of Mourinho, but that entire arrangement hinges on a Pérez victory.

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Riquelme has made it clear that a surprise triumph for his campaign will completely collapse the deal, citing a need for a fresh tactical philosophy.

“My coach? He’s a winner, he has won, he’s not only for the short term but also long term," Riquelme declared when outlining his sporting project.

The candidate stressed that modernising the club requires a manager who can build a sustainable cycle rather than relying on rapid turnarounds, insisting that "Real Madrid fans will be excited by our project.”

Mystery agreement in place for Riquelme

While the green energy magnate has been entirely transparent about blacklisting Mourinho from his project, he is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his chosen candidate.

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Riquelme has confirmed that he has already finalised a managerial agreement with a world-class coach who is currently under contract with another team.

Though names like Jürgen Klopp continue to dominate public speculation, the challenger has refused to publicly unveil his man just yet.