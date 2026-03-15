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Jose Mourinho contract puts Fenerbahce in trouble with UEFA
Fenerbahçe SK are facing growing scrutiny from UEFA after financial inspectors reportedly detected irregularities in several contracts linked to the Turkish club.
Among the deals under review is one involving former Fenerbahce manager José Mourinho, raising fresh concerns about potential breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.
UEFA investigates multiple Fenerbahce contracts
According to reports from Portuguese outlet Record and Turkish newspaper Sabah, UEFA’s Financial Fair Play Committee has asked Fenerbahce to explain details surrounding four separate contracts.
These include deals involving Mourinho, now the head coach of Benfica, as well as players Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Diego Carlos and Milan Škriniar.
A four-member UEFA inspection team reportedly reviewed the club’s financial records in January 2026, identifying questionable details in multiple agreements tied to key figures associated with the club.
Inspectors reportedly flagged potential irregularities during their review of the club’s financial documentation. As a result, UEFA have requested written explanations from Fenerbahce regarding the structure and funding of the contracts involved.
If the governing body determines that any rules were breached, the Turkish giants could face sanctions ranging from financial penalties to further regulatory restrictions.
Akturkoglu transfer raises biggest concern
The most controversial case reportedly involves Aktürkoğlu’s transfer from Benfica. Reports claim that former Fenerbahce director Hakan Safi helped finance the move and the player’s wages through sponsorship payments from his personal company rather than through the club’s official accounts.
UEFA officials are believed to be concerned that this arrangement may have bypassed standard financial reporting procedures.
As a result, the European governing body has reportedly instructed Fenerbahce to amend the contract so that all payments pass through official club channels.
Club officials have already held discussions with Safi to restructure the agreement and ensure compliance with financial regulations. However, with UEFA continuing its review, the situation remains unresolved and could still lead to disciplinary action if the governing body confirms that financial rules were breached.