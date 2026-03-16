‘It's got to be a goal' – Bassey laments missed header in Fulham's draw against Forest

Nigerian international Calvin Bassey expressed his frustration over a squandered scoring opportunity during Fulham's goalless stalemate against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

The Premier League clash was a high-stakes affair, with Forest fighting to pull away from the relegation zone and Fulham aiming to keep their European qualification hopes alive.

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Nottingham Forest appeared to have broken the deadlock, but a VAR review disallowed their goal, ruling Dan Ndoye marginally offside. Fulham had their own clear-cut chances, with Bassey coming agonisingly close to securing a victory for the visitors.

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Bassey speaks on missed chance

Speaking after the match, Bassey was candid about his missed header, acknowledging it was a significant moment in the game while also pointing to the challenging conditions.

"It was a big chance. I wasn’t sure if I was onside or offside at the moment. I timed the jump well, but I hit it straight at the keeper. It’s got to be a goal," Bassey stated.

"The conditions were tough for both teams; the pitch and the wind made it a difficult game to manage. We tried to handle the situation as best we could."

Calvin Bassey || imago

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The draw lifts Nottingham Forest to 17th in the Premier League standings, while Fulham holds 11th place with 41 points after 30 games.

Although the result is a setback for Fulham's European ambitions, Bassey believes the race is far from over.

"I don't think [a European finish] is ruled out yet," he added. "We are taking it one game at a time; anything can happen in this league. I haven’t spent too much time looking at the table, but hopefully, things work in our favour."

Fulham will look to reignite their continental push when they host Burnley at Craven Cottage in their next fixture, where Bassey and his teammates will be determined to secure all three points.

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