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It would be the perfect ending — Zabaleta reveals best club for Messi to finish career

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:29 - 27 March 2026
Former Argentina and Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has picked the perfect club for Lionel Messi to finish his remarkable career.
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Pablo Zabaleta has backed Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona and finish his career with the Spanish giants.

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Speculation regarding a homecoming has intensified since Joan Laporta’s re-election as club president.

Messi famously departed the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after financial constraints prevented a contract renewal, before eventually moving to MLS with Inter Miami in 2023.

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Zabaleta backs Messi to return to Barcelona for last dance

When asked if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner should retire at Barça, Zabaleta told Flashscore.

https://twitter.com/ManCityES/status/2006392347496464460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2006392347496464460%7Ctwgr%5Ef7b1b9d4cca55e6c6e74f766d5d1a06792518def%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flashscore.com.ng%2Fnews%2Fsoccer-world-cup-exclusive-pablo-zabaleta-on-coaching-albania-and-representing-argentina-at-the-world-cup%2FUwm0n88T%2F

"There's been so much talk about that, especially with the presidential elections at the club.

"Honestly, when I was playing, whether for Espanyol or with Manchester City in the Champions League against Barcelona, I could never have imagined Messi leaving the club. I assumed it would be forever."

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Lionel Messi for Argentina. (Photo Credit: All about Argentina/X)
Lionel Messi for Argentina. (Photo Credit: All about Argentina/X)
Lionel Messi during his prime years at Barcelona.
Lionel Messi during his prime years at Barcelona. (Photo Credit: Imago)

While Messi has already found success in the United States, Zabaleta believes the pull of Catalonia remains.

"He went to PSG, then decided on Inter Miami, and I think at that stage of a career sometimes you're looking for more than just football," Zabaleta noted.

"Miami is a wonderful place to raise a family, Inter Miami was a new and exciting project, and wherever Messi goes, he wins. He's already won the MLS Cup."

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Highlighting the Argentine’s global gravity, he added: "Every club in the world would want him.

"My son barely knew Inter Miami before Messi arrived; now he wants a Messi shirt. That's the power of the man. As for a return to Barcelona, why not? A last dance? I'd love to see it."

Messi made 778 appearances for Barcelona, scoring a club-record 672 goals and winning 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues.

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