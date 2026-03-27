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It would be the perfect ending — Zabaleta reveals best club for Messi to finish career
Pablo Zabaleta has backed Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona and finish his career with the Spanish giants.
Speculation regarding a homecoming has intensified since Joan Laporta’s re-election as club president.
Messi famously departed the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after financial constraints prevented a contract renewal, before eventually moving to MLS with Inter Miami in 2023.
Zabaleta backs Messi to return to Barcelona for last dance
When asked if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner should retire at Barça, Zabaleta told Flashscore.
"There's been so much talk about that, especially with the presidential elections at the club.
"Honestly, when I was playing, whether for Espanyol or with Manchester City in the Champions League against Barcelona, I could never have imagined Messi leaving the club. I assumed it would be forever."
While Messi has already found success in the United States, Zabaleta believes the pull of Catalonia remains.
"He went to PSG, then decided on Inter Miami, and I think at that stage of a career sometimes you're looking for more than just football," Zabaleta noted.
"Miami is a wonderful place to raise a family, Inter Miami was a new and exciting project, and wherever Messi goes, he wins. He's already won the MLS Cup."
Highlighting the Argentine’s global gravity, he added: "Every club in the world would want him.
"My son barely knew Inter Miami before Messi arrived; now he wants a Messi shirt. That's the power of the man. As for a return to Barcelona, why not? A last dance? I'd love to see it."
Messi made 778 appearances for Barcelona, scoring a club-record 672 goals and winning 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues.