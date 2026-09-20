It can affect your career — 15-year-old Man Utd star warned ahead of potential Barcelona move

Steven Gerrard has issued a strong warning to Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel amid growing speculation over a potential move to Barcelona.

The 15-year-old, widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world football, has stunned United by asking to leave the club.

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He is yet to make his senior debut for United, although he was expected to be included in Carrick’s squad this week for their Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton before he notified the club of his desire to leave.

Gabriel has already travelled to Spain for talks with Barcelona, while Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation closely.

His camp is understood to be frustrated with the lack of a clear pathway into the first team under Michael Carrick.

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🚨 JJ Gabriel is in Barcelona for talks.



Barcelona and Real Madrid viewed as the most viable contenders if Gabriel goes abroad. pic.twitter.com/3V0AGGugCX — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 18, 2026

Speaking on TNT Sports, Gerrard urged caution, insisting that rushing such a young player could prove damaging.

“It’s not just in this situation. Broadly, it scares me in the game that kids can now be rushed or careers can be forced,” the former Liverpool captain said.

“There will be top people behind the scenes at Manchester United but the big thing for me is, you’ve got an English coach and an English assistant manager who will want to, when the time is right, protect him… but when they feel he’s ready they will play him.

“Outside influences that force and rush too soon… it can affect a kid’s career. I don’t see the rush, I don’t see the panic.

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