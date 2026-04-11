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I want to win World Cup - Super Eagles' eligible star reveals plans for Nigeria

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:17 - 11 April 2026
Potential Nigerian super star Rio Ngumoha | Imago
16-year-old Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool | Credit: IMAGO/PA
Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha reveals his dream of winning the World Cup with Nigeria.
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Liverpool’s Nigeria-eligible teenage sensation, Rio Ngumoha, has set his sights on the biggest prize in football, winning the FIFA World Cup with Nigeria.

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The highly-rated youngster, who currently represents England at the youth level, has openly expressed his desire to one day celebrate global success with the Super Eagles.

What Ngumoha said

Speaking in an interview, Ngumoha highlighted the emotional importance of international success, placing it above even club achievements.

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“For club, Champions League and Premier League as well. The main one is the World Cup. Celebrating with your nation internationally, being the best country in the world, that’s crazy,” he said.

Ngumoha’s eligibility presents a major opportunity for Nigeria, especially as the Super Eagles begin rebuilding for future tournaments like the 2027 AFCON and the 2030 World Cup.

Nigeria failed to qualify for consecutive World Cups after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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That loss ended Nigeria’s chances of featuring at the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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