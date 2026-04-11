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Super Eagles-eligible star reveals career ambition for club and country

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:39 - 11 April 2026
Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha | Imago
Liverpool's rising star, Rio Ngumoha, has revealed his ambitious career goals, expressing a profound desire to win the FIFA World Cup and secure major trophies with the Premier League club.
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The teenage forward, who is eligible to play for Nigeria, is currently enjoying a breakout season at Anfield. 

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Despite limited playing time, Ngumoha has made an impression, scoring once in 13 Premier League appearances and demonstrating flashes of his considerable talent.

Having previously represented England at youth level, Ngumoha, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea's academy, remains eligible to commit his senior international career to Nigeria. 

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Ngumoha speaks on career ambition

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the highly regarded attacker stressed that international success is his ultimate ambition, underscoring the unique emotional weight of achieving global victory with his country.

"For club, Champions League and Premier League as well," Ngumoha stated. "I think the main one is World Cup. Celebrating with your nation internationally, being the best country in the world, that's crazy."

Ngumoha also shared his personal aspirations, confidently aiming for football's highest individual honour and a place among the sport's all-time greats.

Rio Ngumoha | Credit: IMAGO
Rio Ngumoha | Credit: IMAGO
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"I am so confident in myself, hopefully a Ballon d'Or. But just being regarded as one of the best players that has ever played football," he added.

The young player attributed his strong self-belief to the early influence of his brother, who he said was instrumental in his development.

"It comes from me and also my brother. I think he showed me real belief from young. I remember when he was younger, he used to skip college to train me."

Nigeria's head coach, Éric Chelle, is reportedly monitoring the forward's progress closely, with the hope that Ngumoha may choose to represent the West African nation and become a central figure in the team's future.

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