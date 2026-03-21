"I want to win every competition" — Arteta outlines quadruple dream ahead of crucial cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has declared his desire to win every competiton ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the frustration of the club's recent trophy drought as his team prepares for a crucial Carabao Cup final against Manchester City this Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The showdown at Wembley Stadium will see Arteta face his former mentor, Pep Guardiola, in a match that could end a six-year wait for major silverware for the Gunners.

While Arsenal is pursuing an ambitious quadruple, this final represents their first opportunity to lift a trophy since their FA Cup victory in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arteta determined to end Arsenal trophy drought

Reflecting on the barren spell in what he has called a "defining moment" of the season, Arteta spoke about the team's hunger for success.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

"Obviously, the willingness to win has always been there, and that doesn't change if I win one, two, three or five [trophies]," Arteta stated.

"But, yes, it has been difficult to accept because I want to win every competition that I'm involved in."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that the long wait has only intensified the team's desire to succeed.

"When you have been in this position and gone years without winning a trophy, obviously it adds more necessity, but also more drive because you really want it," he explained.

"That is something really important for us and something that we've been trying to achieve for a while and now we have the opportunity to do it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal enter the final in exceptional form, holding a nine-point lead over City in the Premier League as they chase their first league title in 22 years.

The Gunners are also in the Champions League quarterfinals and have an upcoming FA Cup quarterfinal against Championship side Southampton.

In contrast, Manchester City have won just one of their last five matches and was recently knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

"No, there are no favorites," Arteta insisted.

"We have to play in a final to earn that status. But let's keep it that way [his winning streak at Wembley] and hopefully in a few hours we will do the same."

Advertisement