Advertisement

'I promise you' - Pep Guardiola makes bold EPL prediction with 11 games to play

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:55 - 25 February 2026
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts on the Premier League title race after closing the gap on leaders Arsenal.
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola has downplayed Manchester City's chances of an unbeaten run-in, insisting his team will drop more points in their Premier League title chase against Arsenal.

Advertisement

His comments came after City secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. A brace from Nico O’Reilly, with his goals coming in the first and 27th minutes, was enough to seal the win, despite a Lewis Hall equalizer for the visitors.

The result narrowed the gap at the top of the table to just two points, before Arsenal crushed Tottenham in the North London derby.

The City manager believes that winning all of their remaining 11 league fixtures is an unrealistic expectation.

Advertisement

Guardiola makes title race prediction

"I promise you many things are going to happen," Guardiola stated after the match. "I have the feeling we’re not going to win all the games. I don’t know about Arsenal, but I have the feeling we’re not going to win every game."

Guardiola pointed to the demanding schedule as a key factor, with commitments in multiple competitions likely to take their toll.

Advertisement
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola || Imago
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola || Imago

"This is my feeling, because come FA Cup, come Champions League, travels... many, many games, injuries are going to come, many things are going to happen," he explained.

While acknowledging the significance of the win, which also strengthened their Champions League qualification hopes, Guardiola stressed the need for composure.

"The best way is to relax now and focus on Leeds, then we’ll see," he added.

"Was it a perfect game [against Newcastle]? No. Is it an ideal game? No. But we were a team, a team like the way you need to be at this stage."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Football
25.02.2026
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Inigo Martinez || Image credit: Al Nassr Zone
Football
25.02.2026
Al Najma vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo scores, ex-Barcelona star hits brace as Faris Najd return to first place
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Football
25.02.2026
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Lifestyle
25.02.2026
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Football
25.02.2026
‘Congratulations’ - Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina
Football
25.02.2026
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina