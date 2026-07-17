'I have always admired Mourinho' – Alexander-Arnold eager to work under new Real Madrid boss

Trent Alexander-Arnold is hoping to cement his place as Real Madrid's first-choice right back under Mourinho

Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his immense excitement at the prospect of developing his game under newly reappointed manager José Mourinho.

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The Portuguese tactician returned to the Santiago Bernabéu in June for a second stint in the hot seat, tasked with rebuilding the squad after a trophy-less campaign that saw Los Blancos miss out on the La Liga title and exit the Champions League in the quarterfinals.

Embracing the Intensity of a New Era

Alexander-Arnold, who arrived in the Spanish capital from Liverpool last year, is raring to go under the new coaching staff after an injury-plagued debut season in Spain.

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The 27-year-old England international found himself rotating in and out of the starting lineup during his first year, but he sees Mourinho’s arrival as the perfect opportunity to reach his peak.

Reflecting on his initial impressions of the legendary manager, Alexander-Arnold stated, "I have always admired the coach. I’ve played against him a couple of times, and it’s a pleasure to work with him and his team. It’s intense.

“The principles and the level of demand are very high, so I’m looking forward to seeing how, the more we get to know each other, the more we learn and the more he can teach us. And we’re all willing and eager to learn and improve. I’m sure he’ll teach us many things and help us win trophies this year."

A Golden Opportunity in the Capital

The tactical reset comes at a pivotal moment for the English defender. Following the departure of long-serving veteran Dani Carvajal in May, the starting right-back slot is officially up for grabs, despite the summer signing of Denzel Dumfries.

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Having fully recovered from the lingering fitness issues that disrupted his integration into Spanish football, the fullback emphasised that his main focus is building a durable physical foundation for the gruelling season ahead.