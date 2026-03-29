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'I can hardly believe it' — Ex-Super Eagles target reacts to dream debut for Austria

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:24 - 29 March 2026
After snubbing the Super Eagles to play for Austria, the former Chelsea star could not contain his joy
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Former Super Eagles target Carney Chukwuemeka enjoyed a night to remember as he announced himself on the international stage in style.

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The young midfielder could hardly contain his emotions after a dream debut for Austria after snubbing Nigeria’s interest.

Dream debut goal caps perfect introduction

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder made an instant impact in Austria’s dominant 5-1 friendly win over Ghana. Introduced in the 61st minute in place of Christoph Baumgartner, Chukwuemeka wasted no time in making his presence felt.

With confidence and composure beyond his years, the 22-year-old found the back of the net to make it 4-1, capping off an impressive cameo performance.

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His goal not only showcased his technical ability but also highlighted why Austria were so keen to secure his international allegiance.

The performance immediately sparked excitement among fans and coaching staff, with Chukwuemeka looking right at home in his new national colours.

Emotional reaction after unforgettable night

After the match, Chukwuemeka struggled to put his emotions into words, describing the moment as surreal. “I’m lost for words. I can hardly believe it. I didn’t know how to celebrate. But the players and the team helped me a lot, it was great,” he said.

His heartfelt reaction reflected just how significant the moment was, especially given the journey that led to his decision to represent Austria over other eligible nations, including Nigeria.

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With such an eye-catching debut, expectations are already building ahead of Austria’s next friendly against South Korea on March 31, where Chukwuemeka is likely to get another opportunity to impress.

If his first outing is anything to go by, Austria may have secured a midfield gem for years to come to the detriment of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

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