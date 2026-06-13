‘I can change this story for our country’ — Vinicius hoping to emulate Ronaldinho, Ronaldo with World Cup win

Brazil's Vinicius Junior believes he can lead his country to World Cup glory

Real Madrid talisman Vinícius Júnior has declared his readiness to lead Brazil back to the absolute pinnacle of international football ahead of their opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Speaking to the media before the Seleção face off against Morocco in a highly anticipated Group C clash, the dynamic forward shared his dreams of emulating past legends by securing the nation's sixth world title.

Vinicius Prioritising Collective Success Over Individual Glory

The 25-year-old winger made it clear that his main objective in the United States is to bring the trophy back to South America, regardless of his personal box-office numbers.

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Vinícius believes the expanded tournament format provides the perfect stage for this current generation of Brazilian talent to rewrite their legacy.

🚨🇧🇷 Vini Jr: “There are 8 games left; I can change this story for our country and for the players.



I'm not talking about goals or assists, but about playing well and giving the team confidence.



It doesn't matter how many goals I score. What matters is where we get to”. pic.twitter.com/8tAR0EwUjH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2026

"There are eight games left; I can change this story for our country and for the players," Vini Jr. stated during his pre-match press conference.

"I'm not talking about goals or assists, but about playing well and giving the team confidence. It doesn't matter how many goals I score. What matters is where we get to."

Complete Comfort Under the Manager's Guidance

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A major source of confidence for the young superstar is the presence of head coach Carlo Ancelotti on the bench.

Having already achieved massive domestic and European success together at the club level with Real Madrid, the Italian manager's tactical system gives Vinícius the perfect platform to express himself freely on the pitch.

🚨🇧🇷 Vini Jr: “Playing under Carlo Ancelotti gives me the BIGGEST peace of mind”.



“He gives me a lot of freedom and confidence to do everything I’ve already done for the NT and for Real Madrid”. pic.twitter.com/RRaUEnJyMu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2026

"Playing under Carlo Ancelotti gives me the biggest peace of mind," the forward explained. "He gives me a lot of freedom and confidence to do everything I’ve already done for the national team and for Real Madrid."