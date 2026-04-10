I am not proud of what we did in AFCON final — Morocco captain Hakimi

Morocco captain and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi has expressed his regret over the controversial incident that marred the closing stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Achraf Hakimi has finally opened up about the controversial towel incident during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final and final.

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The controversy centered on the semifinal and final, where Moroccan staff, ball boys, and players, including Hakimi, were caught on camera repeatedly attempting to seize towels from opposing goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria) and Edouard Mendy (Senegal).

Edouard Mendy stops Brahim Diaz penalty.

The actions appeared to be a calculated effort to prevent the keepers from drying their gloves during wet conditions, a move that left fans and pundits confused and frustrated.

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Hakimi expresses regret over towel controversy at AFCON 2025

Speaking to Movistar (via GOAL), following Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Liverpool, Hakimi finally addressed the images that went viral across the continent.

“These are tough times, and the game was very tense on the field,” Hakimi admitted.

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“I don’t feel proud about the image we gave off with the towels. Even though that happened, the team did well in the competition. We showed respect for the opponent in the tournament.”

The incidents were particularly noticeable during the Atlas Lions’ semifinal victory over the Super Eagles.

In that match, Nwabali was frequently hounded by stadium staff trying to remove his equipment. Morocco eventually progressed to the final 4-2 on penalties after Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed their spot-kicks.

The repercussions of the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal are still ongoing.

The Senegal national team has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to award the title to Morocco.

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Speaking on the situation, Hakimi said: “What should happen is currently being assessed, and we hope a decision is taken that serves the interests of African football.”He continued: