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Galatasaray traitor gives Osimhen's boss sleepless nights

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 12:54 - 10 April 2026
Super Lig giants Galatasaray are looking for new ways to deal with a traitor within their squad
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Tension is brewing behind the scenes at Galatasaray, who are currently without the injured Victor Osimhen, as internal issues are now threatening to spill onto the pitch.

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The situation has left the club’s manager scrambling for solutions as leaks continue to undermine his plans.

Buruk fumes over dressing room leaks

Okan Buruk has openly expressed his frustration over persistent leaks within Galatasaray, describing the situation as damaging and unacceptable.

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The manager revealed that sensitive information, including starting lineups, has been consistently exposed ahead of matches. While acknowledging that some level of information flow is inevitable in football, Buruk made it clear that the current scale has crossed the line.

“Some matches are predictable, I respect that. News can be received from inside. I respect that too,” he admitted, before delivering a stronger warning. “We will find the traitors inside. There are traitors who harm Galatasaray!”

The issue has forced Buruk into drastic action, including naming a “completely unexpected” lineup in their recent clash against Göztepe in a bid to outsmart both the leaks and their opponents.

Tactical changes as Osimhen’s coach fights back

Buruk is now taking additional steps to protect his team’s competitive edge in the remaining Super Lig matches.

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He revealed that Galatasaray will no longer disclose starting lineups during final training sessions, a move aimed at cutting off the source of leaked information. “We will do this to prevent our opponents from knowing,” he explained.

The ongoing breach has not only disrupted match preparations but also raised serious concerns about trust within the squad. For a club competing at the highest level, such internal instability could prove costly.

As Buruk intensifies efforts to identify those responsible, the spotlight now shifts to how quickly Galatasaray can restore unity, because until then, the “traitor” within may remain their most dangerous opponent.

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