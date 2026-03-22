'High frequency dribblers' - Sunday Oliseh hails 3 Man City players after Carabao Cup win over Arsenal

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has shared his thoughts on Manchester City's win over Arsnal in the Carabao Cup final.

Sunday Oliseh has labeled Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final as a “big statement” and a masterclass in 1v1 dribbling.

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Two second-half goals from breakout star Nico O’Reilly secured the first piece of silverware for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, effectively ending Arsenal's hopes of a historic quadruple.

The Gunners started the game well but faded as Manchester City grew stronger, and started to dominate proceedings.

Sunday Oliseh shares thoughts on Man City vs Arsenal

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Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Oliseh provided a detailed breakdown of how Guardiola outmaneuvered Mikel Arteta.

“Big Statement made by Manchester City to win the Carabao Cup. Man. City’s creative players and ball jugglers like Doku, Cherki, and Bernardo Silva made the difference,” Oliseh noted.

Big Statement made by Manchester City to win the Carabao cup. Man. City's Creative players and ball jogglers like Doku, Chekhi, Bernardo Silva made the difference.

Arsenal’s system relies on positional discipline and high-intensity pressing, City countered in the second half with… pic.twitter.com/N6kvG1d3xV — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) March 22, 2026

The former Juventus and Ajax midfielder pointed out that while Arsenal’s system is built on "positional discipline and high-intensity pressing," City’s second-half approach was specifically designed to exploit individual matchups.

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“City countered in the second half with these high-frequency dribblers to create 1v1 isolations that broke Arsenal’s low block. Total domination by Manchester City of the second half though.”

Despite the heartbreak for the Gunners at Wembley, Oliseh suggested that the North London side still holds the advantage in the primary title race.

“Arsenal can take solace in the near certainty that they should win the Premier League trophy. Or won’t they?”

Arteta's men are 9 points clear of City, who have a game in hand, but this defeat could be a psychological blow for a team determined to win all trophies.

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