Guardiola confirms 27-year-old first-choice will be BENCHED against Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed one of the club's best players this season will not play against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that James Trafford will start in goal for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday, replacing Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma.

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Trafford, 23, will be given the nod for the crucial match at Wembley, a small consolation after arriving from Burnley in the summer to find himself as the second choice behind Donnarumma.

This selection has fueled speculation about Trafford's long-term future at the club, but Guardiola was tight-lipped on the matter, emphasising that the player's immediate focus should be on the final.

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Guardiola to bench Donnarumma for Arsenal clash

Trafford recently expressed his surprise at being behind Donnarumma in the pecking order this season.

When asked about the keeper's comments, Guardiola acknowledged the potential for player dissatisfaction but stood by his selection process.

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"Players can be happy, unhappy. It is what it is," Guardiola stated.

"They have to be here to do the best they can do and after we will see what happens at the end of the season.

The important thing is they have to be ready."

Following their recent elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, City's focus has shifted to domestic competitions.

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After the Wembley final, they will face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals following the international break.

Guardiola downplayed the idea that a victory on Sunday would directly impact their Premier League campaign, where they currently trail leaders Arsenal by nine points.

"I don't know," the City boss admitted when asked about the title race implications.

"Of course, winning helps just for the fact that winning helps. We can win on Sunday and then be bad in the league.

"I learned that in many competitions... you have to have the ability to forget and move forwards."

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