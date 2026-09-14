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Baller of the Week

Are you watching, Chelle? Nigerian man emerges Player of the Week after going home with matchday ball

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:08 - 14 September 2026
Orban sits at the top of the chart alongside compatriot Victor Osimhen.
Orban sits at the top of the chart alongside compatriot Victor Osimhen.
Amedspor and Nigerian international forward Gift Orban has been crowned the undisputed Naija Baller of the Week following an absolute goal-scoring frenzy in the Turkish top flight. The forgotten striker successfully edged out red-hot competition from Kelechi Iheanacho and George Ilenikhena to claim the weekly crown, completely throwing his hat back into the national team conversation.
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  • Gift Orban secured the weekly individual honour by smashing a magnificent hat-trick to inspire Amedspor to a dominant 5-star league victory.

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  • Catching the King: With six goals in just six matches, the explosive forward has sensationally drawn level with the injured Victor Osimhen at the top of the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot race.

  • Orban's blistering masterclass serves as a direct, undeniable wake-up call to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle as the country faces a massive offensive injury crisis.

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Nigeria has a new hero this week, and he is making it impossible for the national team bosses to ignore him. 

Striker Gift Orban has won our Naija Baller of the Week award after putting on an absolute masterclass in Turkey. 

The 24-year-old forward single-handedly ran the show for his club Amedspor, scoring three beautiful goals to lead his team to an easy 5-0 victory. 

Orban's incredible performance was the best from any Nigerian player abroad this weekend. 

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Gift orban is back to scoring form in his club career.
Gift orban is back to scoring form in his club career.

His three goals meant he easily beat out competition from Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored in his seventh straight game, and young talent George Ilenikhena, who got two assists in Saudi Arabia.

Read Also: The Striker Anarchy! How Forgotten Gift Orban and Kelechi Iheanacho Just Dropped A Toxic Scoring Bomb On Eric Chelle!

Orban catches Osimhen

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It has been a rough few years for Orban, who had been completely forgotten after losing his place in the national team. But he is playing with massive confidence again, and his stats prove it. 

He has now scored an amazing six goals in just six matches this season. This red-hot form means he has caught up with Nigeria’s main striker, Victor Osimhen, at the very top of the Turkish league scoring charts. 

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago
Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago

While other Nigerian players had a quiet weekend or suffered tough defeats with their teams, Orban was the only star to take home the match ball.

Read Also: Pure Aggression! The Shocking Moment Super Falcons Icons Ashleigh Plumptre and Asisat Oshoala Squared Up In Saudi Arabia!

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Orban sits at the top of the chart alongside compatriot Victor Osimhen.
Orban sits at the top of the chart alongside compatriot Victor Osimhen.

A big selection head-ache for Eric Chelle

Orban's perfect timing is a massive blessing for Nigeria but a big selection headache for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle. 

Nigeria is currently facing a big injury crisis up front, as Victor Osimhen is out for at least three weeks with a bad groin injury. 

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has impressed Nigerians after Nigeria vs Zimbabwe.
Eric Chelle is focused on rebuilding the Super Eagles.
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With crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau coming up later this month, Chelle desperately needs a striker who can score goals for fun. 

Read Also: The Heir To The Throne! Why 20-Year-Old George Ilenikhena Is Tactically Ready To Replace Injured Victor Osimhen Right Now!

Gift Orban with the match day ball.
Gift Orban with the match day ball.

Orban has sent a clear, loud message that he is ready to fly back into the team. The big question now is whether the coach will swallow his pride and recall the most in-form Nigerian striker in Europe right now.

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