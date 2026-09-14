Are you watching, Chelle? Nigerian man emerges Player of the Week after going home with matchday ball
Gift Orban secured the weekly individual honour by smashing a magnificent hat-trick to inspire Amedspor to a dominant 5-star league victory.
Catching the King: With six goals in just six matches, the explosive forward has sensationally drawn level with the injured Victor Osimhen at the top of the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot race.
Orban's blistering masterclass serves as a direct, undeniable wake-up call to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle as the country faces a massive offensive injury crisis.
Nigeria has a new hero this week, and he is making it impossible for the national team bosses to ignore him.
Striker Gift Orban has won our Naija Baller of the Week award after putting on an absolute masterclass in Turkey.
The 24-year-old forward single-handedly ran the show for his club Amedspor, scoring three beautiful goals to lead his team to an easy 5-0 victory.
Orban's incredible performance was the best from any Nigerian player abroad this weekend.
His three goals meant he easily beat out competition from Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored in his seventh straight game, and young talent George Ilenikhena, who got two assists in Saudi Arabia.
Read Also: The Striker Anarchy! How Forgotten Gift Orban and Kelechi Iheanacho Just Dropped A Toxic Scoring Bomb On Eric Chelle!
99 Gift Orban #TîmaGel#TaximêŞarî#HalkınTakımı pic.twitter.com/wcqPOTmLCR— Amedspor (@amedskofficial) September 13, 2026
Orban catches Osimhen
It has been a rough few years for Orban, who had been completely forgotten after losing his place in the national team. But he is playing with massive confidence again, and his stats prove it.
He has now scored an amazing six goals in just six matches this season. This red-hot form means he has caught up with Nigeria’s main striker, Victor Osimhen, at the very top of the Turkish league scoring charts.
While other Nigerian players had a quiet weekend or suffered tough defeats with their teams, Orban was the only star to take home the match ball.
Read Also: Pure Aggression! The Shocking Moment Super Falcons Icons Ashleigh Plumptre and Asisat Oshoala Squared Up In Saudi Arabia!
A big selection head-ache for Eric Chelle
Orban's perfect timing is a massive blessing for Nigeria but a big selection headache for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.
Nigeria is currently facing a big injury crisis up front, as Victor Osimhen is out for at least three weeks with a bad groin injury.
With crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau coming up later this month, Chelle desperately needs a striker who can score goals for fun.
Read Also: The Heir To The Throne! Why 20-Year-Old George Ilenikhena Is Tactically Ready To Replace Injured Victor Osimhen Right Now!
Orban has sent a clear, loud message that he is ready to fly back into the team. The big question now is whether the coach will swallow his pride and recall the most in-form Nigerian striker in Europe right now.