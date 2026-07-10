Galatasaray urged to sign nephew of ex-Super Eagles star

Turkish giants Galatasaray have been told to consider signing a Super Eagles target to bolster their midfield

Prominent Turkish football pundit Serdar Ali Çelikler has strongly urged Galatasaray to seal a deal for Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, the nephew of former Super Eagles centre-back Onyekachi Apam.

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The 22-year-old powerhouse has emerged as a top transfer priority for the Süper Lig champions as they look to build a dominant side for the 2026-27 campaign.

Pundit Enamoured by Midfielder's Imposing Presence

Ugochukwu, who initially struggled to find consistent first-team minutes during his developmental spell at Chelsea, completely revitalised his career last season with a commanding individual loan campaign at Burnley.

Despite the club's eventual relegation from the English Premier League, the physically imposing French youth international stood out head and shoulders above his peers, racking up three goals and two assists in 35 top-flight appearances.

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Speaking on the Neo Spor YouTube channel, Çelikler hailed the player's terrifying physical profile as a game-changing asset, remarking, "I watched Lesley Ugochukwu. You'd be scared just walking past him."

Building a Dream Midfield Trio for Istanbul

The pundit went on to explain that securing the young midfielder's signature could lay the groundwork for an incredibly balanced, world-class engine room in Istanbul.

Çelikler mapped out a potential tactical blueprint featuring a trio of Euro maestro Dani Olmo, dynamic runner Tijjani Reijnders, and Ugochukwu protecting the backline, stressing that this specific blend of elite creativity, high energy, and pure brute physicality would make a "very interesting" lineup.