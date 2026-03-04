Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Galatasaray president ranks Victor Osimhen as the second-best striker
President of Galatasaray, Dursun Özbek, has heaped praise on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, describing him as the most exciting forward at the club since legendary icon Metin Oktay.
Osimhen, who joined the Turkish giants in a high-profile move from Napoli, played a decisive role in helping Galatasaray clinch the Turkish Super Lig title last season.
What Dursun said
Speaking in comments reported by Habersarikirmizi, Özbek did not hide his admiration for the Super Eagles star.
The club chief also highlighted Osimhen’s dedication and work rate, revealing that the striker’s intensity extends beyond matchdays.
“After Metin Oktay, Victor Osimhen is the striker that excites me most among all strikers that have played in Galatasaray,” Özbek said.
“We admire Osimhen even when we watch him in training. He performs as if he is in a match even there. We are afraid he might get injured,” he added.
Osimhen has scored 17 goals and provided six assists for Galatasaray this season across the Turkish league and the UEFA Champions League.