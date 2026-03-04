Galatasaray president ranks Victor Osimhen as the second-best striker

Galatasaray president said Victor Osimhen is the most exciting striker at the club since the legend Metin Oktay

President of Galatasaray, Dursun Özbek, has heaped praise on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, describing him as the most exciting forward at the club since legendary icon Metin Oktay.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

Osimhen, who joined the Turkish giants in a high-profile move from Napoli, played a decisive role in helping Galatasaray clinch the Turkish Super Lig title last season.

What Dursun said

Speaking in comments reported by Habersarikirmizi, Özbek did not hide his admiration for the Super Eagles star.

The club chief also highlighted Osimhen’s dedication and work rate, revealing that the striker’s intensity extends beyond matchdays.

“After Metin Oktay, Victor Osimhen is the striker that excites me most among all strikers that have played in Galatasaray,” Özbek said.

“We admire Osimhen even when we watch him in training. He performs as if he is in a match even there. We are afraid he might get injured,” he added.