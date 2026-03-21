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Ex-Man United striker opens up on World Cup chances after Tuchel snub

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:23 - 21 March 2026
England international Danny Welbeck opened up on his chances of making the World Cup squad.
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Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has played down the conversations pitching him into Thomas Tuchel's plans for the 2026 World Cup in North America, insisting that he does not worry about variables out of his control.

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What Welbeck said 

The veteran striker addressed his international ambitions this afternoon, March 21, shortly after scoring a brilliant brace, each strike coming in the 14th and 56th minutes, to secure Brighton a 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool. 

“For me, I have to control what I can control,” he said about a potential World Cup call-up. “It’s really nice that my name is being mentioned with that;  that’s a positive for me, but I don’t like to give energy to things that I can’t control. So for me, I’m just happy and enjoying my football.”

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Welbeck let his performance do the talking; his two goals against the Reds pushed his Premier League tally to 12 for the campaign, making him the highest-scoring Englishman in the division and firmly keeping his name in the conversation as a potential understudy to Harry Kane in North America.

Danny Welbeck celebrating a goal. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Welbeck’s England career 

A potential summer recall would add a remarkable late-career chapter for Welbeck, who already has an established England legacy.

Welbeck has earned 42 caps and scored 16 goals for the Three Lions, representing England at UEFA Euro 2012, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where the team achieved a fourth-place finish. 

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Although he has not featured for the national team since 2018 and has been snubbed by Thomas Tuchel for the friendlies against Japan and Uruguay later this month, his performances for the Seagulls might just help him clinch a ticket.

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