Everton vs Man United: We can do better than that — Carrick unsatisfied despite victory

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:51 - 23 February 2026
Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick analysed their victory against Everton.
Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has expressed dissatisfaction over his team’s performance against Everton; however, he was ecstatic that they managed to secure the result in a tough away clash.

The Red Devils beat Everton 1-0 at the Gill Dickinson Stadium thanks to a goal from substitute Benjamin Sesko. The victory strengthened their hold on fourth place, as it moved them three points clear of Chelsea in fifth. 

What Carrick said 

The win at Merseyside was Carrick’s fifth in six games as Manchester United head coach. While he celebrates the victory and clean sheet, he admitted they were not brilliant on the day, signalling room for improvement.

"We had to do a lot of work; credit to Everton, they made it difficult, made us defend our box a lot,” he said, per the BBC. “The spirit with which we defended the box was top class. A clean sheet is fantastic. We can play better than that, but at the same time, it is pleasing to come away from home and win 1-0.

He also named Sesko for praise, with the Slovenian turning into a steady goal-getter under Carrick, having scored the match-winner or equaliser in three of their last four matches. He lauded the confidence in the strike, as well as the build-up to it.

"Great finish; it was a ruthless finish. I like the way he put it away with real confidence. Great play from Matheus [Cunha] and Bryan [Mbeumo] to set it up. We have the players to play on the break. Delighted for Ben [Sesko] again, coming on and making the difference.”

