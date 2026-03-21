Otele marks Super Eagles call-up with first Bundesliga goal for Hamburger - Nigerian announces himself in 5-goal thriller

He got the call-Up, scored the Goal but then Dortmund snatched everything away in the most dramatic comeback of the season.

Philip Otele could not have written a better script for the first half. The Hamburg winger, fresh from receiving his maiden Super Eagles call-up, marked the occasion with his first ever Bundesliga goal.

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He helped put his side two goals clear at Signal Iduna Park and gave Nigerian football fans across the continent a moment to celebrate. Then Borussia Dortmund remembered who they were, and the script became something else entirely.

By the time the final whistle sounded, Hamburg had lost 3-2 in one of the most dramatic second-half comebacks of the Bundesliga season, with Otele already substituted.

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Otele watched from the bench as Bensebaini converted two penalties and Fabio Silva scrambled home a scrappy equaliser to turn a two-goal deficit into a stunning victory. The goal still happened. The call-up still stands, but the three points belonged to BVB.

The Super Eagles story

Philip Otele's first Bundesliga goal came in the same week he received his maiden Super Eagles invitation, the kind of timing that announces a player on the biggest stage.

The Hamburg winger contributed directly to what looked like a historic away result for his club before being substituted in the 68th minute, just as Dortmund began their comeback.

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He joins a growing list of Nigerian players making an impact in Germany's top flight. For the Super Eagles coaching staff watching, Saturday's performance, goal included, will have confirmed exactly why the call-up was made.

Eric Chelle names his 23-man Super Eagles squad for the March international window. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/ln11u7hRwd — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 18, 2026

Hamburg's Brilliant First Half

Hamburg had arrived at Signal Iduna Park as one of the Bundesliga's most impressive road sides in the second half of the season, unbeaten away from home alongside only Bayern Munich and Dortmund themselves.

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That form was on full display in the opening period. Clinical, organised and dangerous on the counter, the visitors made the most of Dortmund's profligacy, Beier missing a brilliant chance, Nmecha dragging a penalty wide, to take a commanding two-goal lead into the break.

Otele's contribution was central to everything Hamburg did well in the first half, and his goal capped a performance that had Dortmund's home crowd growing increasingly nervous.

At half-time, the story was simple: Hamburg were good value for their lead, Dortmund had been wasteful, and the visitors were on course for one of the away results of the season. Then the second half happened.

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Otele scored on the weekend he was called up to the Super Eagles. That fact does not change. What changed is only this, the result did not go his way. Those two things can both be true at once.

What it means for Dortmund

For Borussia Dortmund, Saturday's victory was more than just three points. They now have 61 points after 27 matches, already more than their entire 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign produced across a full season. They have lost just twice all season, both times to Bayern Munich.

The character shown in the second half, coming from two goals down at home to win through two Bensebaini penalties and a scrambled Silva goal, is the hallmark of a side that refuses to be buried. Even without a trophy to show for it this season, Dortmund's consistency has been remarkable.

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The bigger picture

Philip Otele scored his first Bundesliga goal. He contributed to a Hamburg performance that dominated one of Germany's biggest clubs for an hour.