'He has to leave Turkey' - Osimhen's former teammate advises him to dump Galatasaray.

Former Napoli teammate Diego Demme urges Victor Osimhen to leave Galatasaray for a Premier League or LaLiga move to boost his European profile

Victor Osimhen’s former Napoli teammate Diego Demme has urged the Nigerian striker to leave Galatasaray for a move to the Premier League or LaLiga, believing he deserves to test himself at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

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Despite the forward’s success in Turkey, including back-to-back Süper Lig titles, Demme believes a move to a more prominent European league would increase his visibility.

Demme urges Osimhen to leave Galatasaray

Osimhen initially joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli before the Turkish giants completed a permanent deal for the striker in 2025. The 27-year-old has since established himself as a major figure at the Istanbul club, winning consecutive league titles and earning the affection of the supporters through his performances.

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However, Demme believes Osimhen has the quality to compete at an even higher level and wants to see his former Napoli teammate experience football outside Turkey.

“I think Osimhen is very happy in Galatasaray because he likes the fans and they like him, but I still want to see him play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe in a league like La Liga or the Premier League,” Demme told R.org.

The former Germany international acknowledged the positive relationship between Osimhen and Galatasaray supporters but suggested that the striker should consider the opportunities available elsewhere.

Osimhen has previously attracted interest from several leading European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Juventus and Atlético Madrid.

Former Napoli teammate explains why Osimhen must move

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Demme believes a switch to England or Spain would give Osimhen greater exposure and allow more people to appreciate his ability.

The striker's performances in Turkey have maintained his reputation as one of Europe's most dangerous forwards, but Demme feels playing in a more globally prominent league would take his profile to another level.

“I think he has to do it because he is a really good striker, and he would have more visibility than he currently has in Turkey,” he added.