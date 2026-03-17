‘Dem don dey school world champion again’ — Oshoala trolls Chelsea as PSG run rampant

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala trolled Chelsea as the Blues were embarrassed out of the Champions League by PSG

Asisat Oshoala did not hold back as Chelsea endured a humiliating night against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

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The Super Falcons legend took to social media to mock the Blues as they were comprehensively outplayed at Stamford Bridge.

PSG dominate as Chelsea collapse at home

Chelsea were dismantled by PSG, losing 3-0 on the night and 8-2 on aggregate in one of their worst European performances in recent memory. By half-time of the second leg, the London side were already trailing 7-2 overall, with the contest effectively over.

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The visitors struck early, scoring twice within the opening 14 minutes, the fastest Chelsea have ever conceded two goals in a Champions League match. PSG continued to create chances at will, exposing major defensive weaknesses in a Chelsea side that has struggled for balance under manager Liam Rosenior.

With PSG in complete control, the atmosphere inside Stamford Bridge quickly turned bleak, as home supporters were left hoping for the final whistle to end the misery.

Oshoala reacts with viral social media jab

As the goals flew in, Oshoala joined the conversation online with a typically blunt and humorous take. After PSG’s second goal, she posted: “Dem don dey school world champion again for Stamford bridge oo 2-0,” a remark that quickly gained traction among fans.

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Her comment highlighted the gulf in quality on the night, as PSG not only scored freely but also threatened to add even more goals throughout the tie.

For Chelsea, the defeat marked a historic low, as they conceded eight goals in a single Champions League knockout tie for the first time.