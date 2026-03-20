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Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Eid message as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to share a warm Eid Mubarak greeting as Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
In a striking photo, Ronaldo wears an elegant navy blue and gold paisley-embroidered Sherwani-style jacket with a high mandarin collar and intricate gold detailing.
This festive traditional attire is popular among Muslim men during Eid celebrations, particularly in South Asia and many other communities worldwide. The post shared to his 672 million followers on Instagram, carried a simple message that read:
“Eid Mubarak to all! 🌙 I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness.”
Today marks Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia and many countries following the sighting of the Shawwal moon.
The holiday brings an end to the month of Ramadan for more than two billion Muslims globally.
Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, is known for showing respect to the local culture and major religious occasions in the region.
Ronaldo injury update
Ronaldo is currently sidelined with a right hamstring injury sustained in late February.
Hours ago, it was officially confirmed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will miss Portugal's upcoming international friendlies against Mexico (March 28) and the United States (March 31) as he continues his rehabilitation.
Os convocados para a dupla jornada nas "Américas" ✈️🌍— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) March 20, 2026
🔗 𝗦𝗔𝗕𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗦 👉 https://t.co/UZ0RBxekjZ#VaiDarPortugal | @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/IwNL0irvpR
There is no immediate threat to his participation in the 2026 World Cup later this summer. Managers for both Al Nassr and Portugal have expressed confidence he will be fully fit well before the tournament begins.
Before his injury, Ronaldo was in peak for Al Nassr, who currently sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.
The 41-year-old has netted 22 times in 21 appearances and ranks third in the overall Saudi Pro League scoring charts, just two goals behind leader Ivan Toney.