Chelsea captain Reece James extends contract with the Blues, commits to a new six-year deal

Chelsea captain Reece James has secured his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, signing a new six-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2032.

The academy graduate, aged 26, has committed his future to the club with a new contract, securing his place as a cornerstone of the team through his anticipated peak years.

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This new agreement replaces his previous deal, which was set to expire in 2028. The financial details of the contract are reported to be consistent with the club's existing wage structure.

This news will come as a relief to Chelsea supporters, who have watched their skipper make 225 appearances across all competitions.

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James signs new contract

James's commitment is a significant boost for the club, which has been keen to avoid repeating past mistakes.

The club's ownership has adopted a firm policy of not allowing key players to enter the final two years of their contracts.

This stance was developed after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, shortly after the 2022 takeover.

While Chelsea sources were initially tight-lipped about active negotiations with James, they expressed confidence in their captain's dedication to the club's project. The successful conclusion of these talks confirms that confidence was well-placed.

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Recce James, Chelsea star || Imago

The new contract also serves as a reward for James's growing leadership within the squad. His dedication was on full display following a recent loss to Arsenal, where he was the last player to remain on the pitch applauding the travelling fans.

A decorated player, James has won multiple trophies with Chelsea, including the 2021 Champions League.

He is now the sole remaining member of that triumphant squad from the Roman Abramovich era. The England international is also expected to be a key part of Thomas Tuchel's squad for the upcoming World Cup.

With James's future secured, Chelsea may now turn their attention to other players. Marc Cucurella is another key figure whose contract will have just two years remaining this summer, potentially making him the next priority for the club's hierarchy.

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