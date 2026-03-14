Advertisement

‘They definitely deserve it - Brighton manager claims he has spoken with Arteta after "Anti-Football" outburst

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 09:21 - 14 March 2026
Brighton manager claims he has spoken with Arteta
Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler has revealed he sent a private message to Mikel Arteta to smooth things over after criticising Arsenal's tactics in their recent clash.
Advertisement

Following Brighton's 1-0 loss to the Gunners last Wednesday, an incensed Hürzeler claimed "only one team tried to play football" and accused Arsenal of excessive time-wasting.

Advertisement

The manager also mentioned he can never be the type of manager who wins in the way Arteta wins.

However, the Seagulls' boss has since clarified his post-match comments, explaining that he reached out to Arteta to express his continued respect for the work being done at the North London club.

Advertisement

Hürzeler's conversation with Arteta

"I love to see them playing, and I also admire a lot of elements of what they are doing," Hürzeler stated

"I texted him [Arteta], and I said the same thing to him as well, that I have huge respect for everyone from Arsenal, and that I will be the first one who will congratulate him when they win the Premier League."

Fabian Hurzeler || Imago
Fabian Hurzeler || Imago

Hürzeler stood by his emotional reaction but wanted to ensure it didn't overshadow his admiration for Arsenal's title charge. 

Advertisement

"If they win it, they definitely deserve it," he added. "But on the other side, there are just things that made me emotional and I’m a person who sticks to my principles... although it created a lot of noise."

During his initial tirade, Hürzeler suggested that Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had feigned an injury to run down the clock, declaring he would "never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago

"I didn't want to upset anyone from Arsenal, I didn't want to upset the staff or the players, but on the other side, I will stick to my words that some things I wasn’t happy about that night," he explained.

When questioned about the text message, Mikel Arteta remained discreet about the specifics of their conversation.

Advertisement

"That’s a personal conversation," the Arsenal manager said. "Obviously, he’s made public now certain comments that he made before and that says, I think, a lot of positive things about him as a person. I appreciate that."

Arteta concluded by praising his counterpart, adding, "He’s a fantastic coach. The job that he’s doing at Brighton is really, really good and that’s fine."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles in mourning as AFCON-winning midfielder passes on
Super Eagles
14.03.2026
Super Eagles in mourning as AFCON-winning midfielder passes on
Reece James extends contract with the Blues
Premier League
14.03.2026
Chelsea captain Reece James extends contract with the Blues, commits to a new six-year deal
Tottenham manager reveals what he told his team after struggling season
Premier League
14.03.2026
‘This is the message I told the players’ - Tottenham manager reveals what he told his team after struggling season
Brighton manager claims he has spoken with Arteta
Premier League
14.03.2026
‘They definitely deserve it - Brighton manager claims he has spoken with Arteta after "Anti-Football" outburst
Tottenham manager shocked by problem facing the club || Imago
Premier League
14.03.2026
‘There’s nothing full here, just a lot of empty things’ - Tottenham manager shocked by problem facing the club
Akwa United vs Sporting Lagos Preview: NNL Promotion Decider — One Point, Four Games Left, Everything to Play For
Football
14.03.2026
Is this the most important match in Nigeria this weekend? — Akwa vs Sporting Lagos in one-point promotion thriller