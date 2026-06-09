“Cancel the World Cup!” — Outrage as Senegal delegation endures RIGOROUS security screening upon landing in America

Footage showing members of Senegal’s 2026 World Cup delegation undergoing extensive security checks on the airport tarmac has sparked criticism, debate and fresh questions ahead of football’s biggest tournament.

A video showing members of Senegal’s national football delegation undergoing extensive security screening shortly after arriving in the United States has triggered widespread outrage online ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The footage, which has circulated widely across social media, appears to show players and officials being subjected to a series of checks on the airport tarmac, including baggage inspections, body scans, before being allowed to proceed.

La délégation sénégalaise 🇸🇳 a été CONTRÔLÉE PAR LES DOUANIERS AMÉRICAINS 🇺🇸 DIRECTEMENT SUR LE TARMAC à leur atterrissage. 🛬🤯 pic.twitter.com/2m8rCp5Mgx — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) June 8, 2026

While airport security procedures are commonplace for international arrivals, many observers took issue with the location and visibility of the screening, arguing that the scene appeared unusually rigorous for a national team delegation travelling to participate in one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

FIFA President, Infantino | IMAGO

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The images quickly went viral, transforming what may have been a routine security operation into one of the most discussed World Cup-related stories of the week.

Tarmac footage triggers backlash online

Senegal vs USA during a pre-World Cup friendly in May 2026 | IMAGO

Reaction to the video was swift and deeply divided. Many critics questioned whether all participating nations would be subjected to the same level of scrutiny, with some social media users arguing that the optics of the footage were troubling regardless of the reasons behind the screening.

One widely shared post stated: “HUMILIATION AT THE WORLD CUP: SENEGAL STARS TREATED LIKE CRIMINALS BY US BORDER THUGS."

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🚨 HUMILIATION AT THE WORLD CUP: SENEGAL STARS TREATED LIKE CRIMINALS BY US BORDER THUGS



Senegal 🇸🇳 national team arrives in the US for #WorldCup2026 — and what do they get?



US authorities pulling them off the plane for aggressive bag searches, invasive checks, and public… pic.twitter.com/Urba0LuOVE — New Direction AFRICA (@Its_ereko) June 8, 2026

Another viral reaction read: "The Senegalese delegation gets this treatment on arrival in the USA. Full tarmac searches, shoes off, bags turned inside out like criminals. This is straight up humiliation and a disgrace. They’d never put white boys through the same."

The Senegalese 🇸🇳 delegation gets this treatment on arrival in the USA. Full tarmac searches, shoes off, bags turned inside out like criminals.



This is straight up humiliation and a disgrace. They’d never put white boys through the same.pic.twitter.com/KULjwTsCQI — World Cup 2026 Daily (@TotalFootball) June 8, 2026

Others described the scenes as humiliating, with one user writing: “The Senegalese delegation gets this treatment on arrival in the USA for the World Cup. Full tarmac searches, shoes off, bags turned inside out like criminals.” Perhaps the strongest reaction came from a commenter who wrote: “Cancel the World Cup abeg Let the players enjoy a holiday. What nonsense!”

Cancel the World Cup abeg



Let the players enjoy a holiday. What nonsense! https://t.co/KmCf2UFHaF — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) June 8, 2026

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Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users argued that security procedures are ultimately the responsibility of border authorities and should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of unequal treatment.

Nevertheless, the footage struck a nerve and fuelled a broader discussion about how visiting teams will be received during the tournament.

Not the first security controversy ahead of the World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino | IMAGO

The Senegal incident arrives amid growing scrutiny of security and immigration-related issues surrounding the World Cup.

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Earlier this week, members of Uzbekistan’s national team delegation were reportedly also seen undergoing extensive security procedures during a visit to the United States, with footage showing the use of sniffer dogs and screening equipment.

😳🐕REGISTRO SUPER ESTRICTO HASTA CON PERROS



Así fue el protocolo de seguridad con la Selección de Uzbekistán previo al amistoso contra Países Bajos en Estados Unidos.🇺🇿 pic.twitter.com/D1SzMEYZcP — ESPN Centroamérica (@ESPN_CENAM) June 8, 2026

🚨JUST IN: US authorities used sniffer dogs to search the Uzbekistan national team before their friendly vs the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/a6cl8MR59U — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 8, 2026

The incident prompted fresh discussion about the level of security being applied to visiting football delegations.

Questions have also been raised following the case of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry into the United States despite reportedly holding a valid visa.

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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan at AFCON 2025. Image: Imago

The decision ruled him out of participating in the World Cup and sparked debate about the challenges some visitors may face when travelling to the tournament.

FIFA has consistently maintained that immigration, customs and security procedures remain the responsibility of host governments rather than the governing body itself.

Still, the latest controversy has added to concerns among some supporters and commentators about consistency and perception as the United States prepares to welcome teams, officials and fans from across the globe.

Senegal national team at AFCON 2025 |IMAGO

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Senegal, widely regarded as one of Africa’s strongest footballing nations, are expected to be among the continent’s leading contenders at the tournament. But for now, attention has shifted away from football and onto the circumstances surrounding their arrival.