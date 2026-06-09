World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

“Cancel the World Cup!” — Outrage as Senegal delegation endures RIGOROUS security screening upon landing in America

David Ben
David Ben 15:32 - 09 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Footage showing members of Senegal’s 2026 World Cup delegation undergoing extensive security checks on the airport tarmac has sparked criticism, debate and fresh questions ahead of football’s biggest tournament.
Advertisement

A video showing members of Senegal’s national football delegation undergoing extensive security screening shortly after arriving in the United States has triggered widespread outrage online ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

The footage, which has circulated widely across social media, appears to show players and officials being subjected to a series of checks on the airport tarmac, including baggage inspections, body scans, before being allowed to proceed.

While airport security procedures are commonplace for international arrivals, many observers took issue with the location and visibility of the screening, arguing that the scene appeared unusually rigorous for a national team delegation travelling to participate in one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

FIFA President, Infantino | IMAGO
Advertisement

The images quickly went viral, transforming what may have been a routine security operation into one of the most discussed World Cup-related stories of the week.

Tarmac footage triggers backlash online

Senegal vs USA during a pre-World Cup friendly in May 2026 | IMAGO

Reaction to the video was swift and deeply divided. Many critics questioned whether all participating nations would be subjected to the same level of scrutiny, with some social media users arguing that the optics of the footage were troubling regardless of the reasons behind the screening.

One widely shared post stated: “HUMILIATION AT THE WORLD CUP: SENEGAL STARS TREATED LIKE CRIMINALS BY US BORDER THUGS."

Advertisement

Another viral reaction read: "The Senegalese delegation gets this treatment on arrival in the USA. Full tarmac searches, shoes off, bags turned inside out like criminals. This is straight up humiliation and a disgrace. They’d never put white boys through the same."

Others described the scenes as humiliating, with one user writing: “The Senegalese delegation gets this treatment on arrival in the USA for the World Cup. Full tarmac searches, shoes off, bags turned inside out like criminals.”

Perhaps the strongest reaction came from a commenter who wrote: “Cancel the World Cup abeg Let the players enjoy a holiday. What nonsense!”

Advertisement

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users argued that security procedures are ultimately the responsibility of border authorities and should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of unequal treatment.

Nevertheless, the footage struck a nerve and fuelled a broader discussion about how visiting teams will be received during the tournament.

Not the first security controversy ahead of the World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino | IMAGO

The Senegal incident arrives amid growing scrutiny of security and immigration-related issues surrounding the World Cup.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, members of Uzbekistan’s national team delegation were reportedly also seen undergoing extensive security procedures during a visit to the United States, with footage showing the use of sniffer dogs and screening equipment.

The incident prompted fresh discussion about the level of security being applied to visiting football delegations.

Questions have also been raised following the case of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry into the United States despite reportedly holding a valid visa.

Advertisement
Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan at AFCON 2025. Image: Imago

The decision ruled him out of participating in the World Cup and sparked debate about the challenges some visitors may face when travelling to the tournament.

FIFA has consistently maintained that immigration, customs and security procedures remain the responsibility of host governments rather than the governing body itself.

Still, the latest controversy has added to concerns among some supporters and commentators about consistency and perception as the United States prepares to welcome teams, officials and fans from across the globe.

Senegal national team at AFCON 2025 |IMAGO
Advertisement

Senegal, widely regarded as one of Africa’s strongest footballing nations, are expected to be among the continent’s leading contenders at the tournament. But for now, attention has shifted away from football and onto the circumstances surrounding their arrival.

With more delegations expected to land in the United States in the coming weeks, many observers will be watching closely to see whether similar procedures are applied across the board or whether the debate sparked by Senegal’s arrival is only just beginning.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Senegal World Cup
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Morocco, Ivory Coast and Cape Verde: Africa's Most Fascinating World Cup Stories
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.06.2026
Morocco, Ivory Coast and Cape Verde: Africa's Most Fascinating World Cup Stories
“Cancel the World Cup!” — Outrage as Senegal delegation endures RIGOROUS security screening upon landing in America
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.06.2026
“Cancel the World Cup!” — Outrage as Senegal delegation endures RIGOROUS security screening upon landing in America
Transfers: 8 Players set to follow Guardiola out of Manchester City
Football
09.06.2026
Transfers: 8 Players set to follow Guardiola out of Manchester City
He knows football - Chelsea legend delivers verdict on Xabi Alonso appointment
Premier League
09.06.2026
He knows football - Chelsea legend delivers verdict on Xabi Alonso appointment
Nigeria to face Comoros in Olympic qualifiers after stunning 30-0 victory
Super Eagles
09.06.2026
Nigeria to face Comoros in Olympic qualifiers after stunning 30-0 victory
‘We are coming with everything we’ve’ – Ajibade sends strong WAFCON message
Super Falcons
09.06.2026
‘We are coming with everything we’ve’ – Ajibade sends strong WAFCON message