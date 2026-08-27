'Black excellence' or 'Only adding to numbers?' — Fans clash after Ivorian Yaya Toure breaks Nigerian coach's UCL record

Barcelona and Manchester City icon Yaya Toure has broken a massive European football barrier by guiding Slovan Bratislava into the Champions League league phase, igniting an intense global debate among fans.

Yaya Toure spent his playing career dominating midfields and lifting the most prestigious trophies in world football. Now, he is tearing down historical institutional barriers from the technical area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an absolute heart-stopping, extra-time thriller, Toure’s Slovan Bratislava secured a monumental place in the newly formatted Champions League league phase after a grueling victory over Celje.

With the victory, the iconic Ivorian has officially written his name into the history books as the first African manager to ever lead a football club into the main stage of Europe's premier competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While fans worldwide are celebrating this as a defining milestone for black excellence in football management, Toure’s breakthrough has also triggered a fierce online debate over his tactical credentials.

Building on a Historic Nigerian Foundation

Toure’s historic achievement does not stand alone. He has climbed onto a podium that was initially built by a Nigerian football pioneer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2020, former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ndubuisi Egbo shattered the first glass ceiling when he guided Albanian side KF Tirana to a 2-0 win against Dinamo Tbilisi in the qualifying rounds.

Nigerian coach Ndubuisi Egbo doing his thing.

Egbo became the first African to manage a team to victory in a Champions League match, having already made history as the first African coach to win a top-flight European league title.

However, Egbo’s fairytale was brutally cut short in the second qualifying round by Red Star Belgrade. Six years later, Toure has taken Egbo's historic blueprint and carried it all the way to the main stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Extra-Time Miracle

Slovan Bratislava entered the decisive second leg with the tie balanced on a knife-edge at 1-1. While Celje piled on relentless early pressure, Slovan struck first against the run of play when Andraz Sporar executed a majestic lob over goalkeeper Zan-Luk Leban.

The hosts fought back before the interval, converting a tense penalty through Svit Sešlar to level the aggregate score. The contest remained completely deadlocked for the remainder of normal time, forcing a nerve-shredding extra-time period.

The definitive moment of magic arrived in the 100th minute. Slovan's Martinez produced a sublime finish, lifting the ball over the onrushing keeper and into the far corner to trigger unadulterated pandemonium among the traveling Slovakian fans and secure their ticket to the elite league phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DON'T MISS THIS - Samuel Chukwueze on fire – Reborn AC Milan winger humiliates Torino after Amorim masterclass

CONFIRMED: #UCLdraw pots for the league phase 👀 pic.twitter.com/LpMjiap6RF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2026

"Black Excellence" vs. "Adding to the Numbers"

Toure only took the helm at Slovan Bratislava in June 2026 after a series of low-profile assistant coaching roles. His rapid ascension to the pinnacle of European football has completely split public opinion down the middle.

"What an achievement for Yaya Touré!" one fan raved in a viral post. "From dominating midfield as a player to making Champions League history as a coach, what a journey. Ndubuisi Egbo opened the door in 2020, and now Yaya has taken it another step further. Black excellence."

Advertisement

Advertisement

YAYA TOURÉ MAKES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HISTORY!



Following Slovan Bratislava’s qualification against Celje, 🇨🇮 Yaya becomes the first African coach to lead a team into the CL league phase!



🇳🇬 Ndubuisi Egbo had already made history in 2020 as the first African to manage a club in the… pic.twitter.com/8Q5kbFSQsI — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) August 26, 2026

Another surprised supporter admitted: “Didn’t even know he was a coach. Congratulations to him.”

However, the cynical side of the football world was quick to dismiss the achievement, claiming Slovan Bratislava will be heavily outclassed in the main tournament. "He's only coming to add to the numbers," a critic bluntly posted.