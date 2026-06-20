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Bet of the Day: Best Saturday Predictions for Today

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 07:11 - 20 June 2026
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Saibari scores only goal for Morocco || imago
Saibari scores only goal for Morocco || imago
FREE EXPERT TIPS
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Betting tips for Today
TIMELEAGUEFIXTURESTIPSBET
18:00 WC Netherlands v Sweden Home or draw BET NOW
21:00 WC Germany v Ivory Coast Over 1.5 BET NOW
19:00 ARG Club Olimpo v Kimberley de Mar Del Plata Over 0.5 BET NOW
17:30 CHI Coquimbo Unido v Deportes Iquique Home 2UP BET NOW
16:30 BEL FC Vitebsk v FC Brest Over 1.5 BET NOW
19:00 FAR NSI Runavik v Tofta Itrottarfelag B68 Home win BET NOW
23:00 CHI CD Everton Vina del Mar v San Luis de Quillota Over 1.5 BET NOW
21:00 CHI Deportes Linares v Deportes Rengo Over 1.5 BET NOW
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FAQ

Bet of the day — frequently asked questions

The Bet of the Day is a daily betting feature on Pulse Sports Nigeria where our experts select the most reliable and well-researched betting picks of the day across football and other top sports. Each pick is carefully analysed to give you the best possible chance of winning.
A fresh Bet of the Day is published every day, typically in the morning before the day's key fixtures kick off. This ensures you always have enough time to review the picks and place your bets before matches begin. Bookmark the Bet of the Day page and check back daily.
Our analysts study a wide range of factors before making a pick — including team form, head-to-head records, injury news, home/away performance, and market odds. Only picks that meet our confidence threshold are published, so you're always getting selections backed by solid reasoning, not guesswork.
Our picks primarily focus on football's biggest leagues — including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League — as well as NPFL fixtures. Depending on the day's schedule, we may also include picks from other sports and continental competitions for maximum value.
Yes, completely free. All Bet of the Day content on Pulse Sports is published openly — no subscription, no registration required. Simply visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day and access today's picks instantly, every single day.
No. Sports betting always carries risk, and no tip — no matter how well-researched — can be guaranteed to win. Our Bet of the Day is designed to inform and support your decision-making, not to replace it. Always bet responsibly, within your means, and never chase losses. If betting is causing you distress, seek help from a responsible gambling organisation.

Have more questions? Visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day

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