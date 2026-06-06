Bayern Munich make bold move to raid Liverpool for teenage star Ngumoha

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a bold summer move for Liverpool's highly rated teenage winger, Rio Ngumoha.

The Bundesliga club is looking to strengthen its attack and has identified the 17-year-old as a prime candidate to bolster the left flank.

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Ngumoha enjoyed a standout season for the Reds, emerging as a key talent in what was otherwise a challenging campaign for the club.

Sources indicate that Ngumoha is aware of the interest from Bayern, with new manager Vincent Kompany said to be a strong advocate for the pursuit.

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Bayern eye Ngumoha

Reports from The Athletic suggest that no official contact has been made between the two clubs at this stage.

Liverpool, however, have no intention of parting with one of their most promising young players. The winger signed his first professional contract last September, a deal that secures him at Anfield until June 2028.

The club's focus remains on reinforcing their own attack following a season of inconsistent performances in front of goal.

Rio Ngumoha | Credit: IMAGO

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The Reds' decision not to sign a direct replacement for Luis Diaz, who moved to Bayern Munich twelve months ago and has since excelled, was partly influenced by their confidence in Ngumoha's rising potential.

Last season, Ngumoha made 29 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and an assist.

His memorable first goal for the club—a composed, first-time finish in stoppage time to secure a win against Newcastle—highlighted his maturity and composure under pressure.

Liverpool's transfer strategy will now be shaped by new head coach Andoni Iraola, who recently arrived from Bournemouth.

The Spaniard faces the immediate task of replacing Mohamed Salah, who departed this summer, with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande reportedly a top target.

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