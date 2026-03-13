Advertisement

Barcelona vs Sevilla preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Jimmy Anisulowo
Jimmy Anisulowo 20:22 - 13 March 2026
Barcelona take on Sevilla in La Liga action
Four points ahead at the top of La Liga table, Barcelona will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Barcelona vs Sevilla betting tips

  • Over 2.5 goals

  • Both teams to score

  • Barcelona to win

Barcelona vs Sevilla preview

After laboring to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St James Park in the Champions League, Barcelona are back in league action, as they welcome 14th-placed Sevilla on Sunday.

Advertisement

Barcelona fell in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey to Atletico Madrid, but they remain in charge of their destiny in La Liga, currently sitting four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit.

Flick's team were shocked by Girona in the league in the middle of February, but they have since responded to beat Levante, Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona to take on Levante in La Liga | Image credits: Imago

Sevilla, who finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season, have only actually lost one of their last eight league fixtures during a solid run of form. Matias Almeyda's side will enter this match off the back of successive draws with Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, with their last defeat coming away to Mallorca at the start of February.

Sevilla have a record of eight wins, seven draws and 12 defeats from their 27 league matches this season, with 31 points leaving them in 14th spot, six points above the bottom three.

Advertisement

Los Nervionenses have been relatively solid on their travels, meanwhile, picking up 15 points from 13 matches, and they will certainly be the fresher of the two teams entering this contest.

Barcelona vs Sevilla head-to-head

Barcelona were stunned by Sevilla in the league earlier this season, suffering a 4-1 defeat at Estadio Ramon, but they have won seven of the last eight meetings between the two sides, including a 5-1 victory in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign.

Sevilla have not managed to beat Barcelona away from home since January 2010 in the Copa del Rey, while they have not triumphed at Camp Nou in La Liga since December 2002.

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Sevilla team forms

Barcelona La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟥🟩🟩🟩

Barcelona form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧

Sevilla La Liga form: 🟥🟧🟧🟩🟧🟧

Barcelona vs Sevilla team news

Advertisement

Lamine Yamal missed training on Thursday due to some discomfort, but the Spain international was back in training on Friday. Eric Garcia, who missed out against Newcastle due to muscular fatigue, has also trained ahead of the contest.

Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) are all out, but Gavi was back on the bench against Newcastle.

As for Sevilla, Peque Fernandez (ankle) and Marcao (knee) have been ruled out of the match, while Ruben Vargas (hamstring) and Neal Maupay (hamstring) face late fitness tests.

Vargas has only played once since the end of November due to a hamstring injury, but the attacker is back in training and could be involved at Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Sevilla possible starting lineup

Barcelona: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

Sevilla: Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Gudelj, Salas; Juanlu, Agoume, Sow, Carmona; Adams, Romero

Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction

Barcelona showed once again against Newcastle in the midweek’s Champions League game that their high-line remains susceptible. Expect Sevilla to target it. Sevilla are also unbeaten in their last five matches in La Liga but four of those have been draws – with some really frustrating performances and results. 

Advertisement

With their eye potentially ever so slightly off the ball ahead of the second-leg this coming week, Barcelona may well be sucker punched. However, they have enough quality in the tank and should still get the win to stay clear of Real Madrid at the top.

Correct score prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Aurélien Tchouaméni SHUTS DOWN viral claim he was cheated on by his girlfriend Suzette Carter
Lifestyle
14.03.2026
Aurélien Tchouaméni SHUTS DOWN viral claim he was 'cheated on' by his girlfriend Suzette Carter
Barcelona take on Sevilla in La Liga action
Match Previews
13.03.2026
Barcelona vs Sevilla preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Don't let the odds trick you — Why Everton's trip to Arsenal is the value punters are sleeping on
Football
13.03.2026
Don't let the odds trick you - Why Everton's trip to Arsenal is the value punters are sleeping on
Ex-Barcelona star slams VAR for disallowing Osimhen’s goal
Football
13.03.2026
‘It’s just a terrible, terrible decision’ - Ex-Barcelona star slams VAR for disallowing Osimhen’s goal against Liverpool
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action
Match Previews
13.03.2026
Liverpool vs Tottenham preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
I’m innocent - Thomas Partey set to plead not guilty after fresh rape charges
Football
13.03.2026
I’m innocent - Thomas Partey set to plead not guilty after fresh rape charges