Barcelona vs Sevilla preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Four points ahead at the top of La Liga table, Barcelona will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

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Barcelona vs Sevilla betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Barcelona to win

Barcelona vs Sevilla preview

After laboring to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St James Park in the Champions League, Barcelona are back in league action, as they welcome 14th-placed Sevilla on Sunday.

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Barcelona fell in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey to Atletico Madrid, but they remain in charge of their destiny in La Liga, currently sitting four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit.

Flick's team were shocked by Girona in the league in the middle of February, but they have since responded to beat Levante, Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao.

Sevilla, who finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season, have only actually lost one of their last eight league fixtures during a solid run of form. Matias Almeyda's side will enter this match off the back of successive draws with Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, with their last defeat coming away to Mallorca at the start of February.

Sevilla have a record of eight wins, seven draws and 12 defeats from their 27 league matches this season, with 31 points leaving them in 14th spot, six points above the bottom three.

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Los Nervionenses have been relatively solid on their travels, meanwhile, picking up 15 points from 13 matches, and they will certainly be the fresher of the two teams entering this contest.

Barcelona vs Sevilla head-to-head

Barcelona were stunned by Sevilla in the league earlier this season, suffering a 4-1 defeat at Estadio Ramon, but they have won seven of the last eight meetings between the two sides, including a 5-1 victory in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign.

Sevilla have not managed to beat Barcelona away from home since January 2010 in the Copa del Rey, while they have not triumphed at Camp Nou in La Liga since December 2002.

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Barcelona vs Sevilla team forms

Barcelona La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟥🟩🟩🟩

Barcelona form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧

Sevilla La Liga form: 🟥🟧🟧🟩🟧🟧

Barcelona vs Sevilla team news

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Lamine Yamal missed training on Thursday due to some discomfort, but the Spain international was back in training on Friday. Eric Garcia, who missed out against Newcastle due to muscular fatigue, has also trained ahead of the contest.

Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) are all out, but Gavi was back on the bench against Newcastle.

As for Sevilla, Peque Fernandez (ankle) and Marcao (knee) have been ruled out of the match, while Ruben Vargas (hamstring) and Neal Maupay (hamstring) face late fitness tests.

Vargas has only played once since the end of November due to a hamstring injury, but the attacker is back in training and could be involved at Camp Nou.

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Barcelona vs Sevilla possible starting lineup

Barcelona: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

Sevilla: Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Gudelj, Salas; Juanlu, Agoume, Sow, Carmona; Adams, Romero

Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction

Barcelona showed once again against Newcastle in the midweek’s Champions League game that their high-line remains susceptible. Expect Sevilla to target it. Sevilla are also unbeaten in their last five matches in La Liga but four of those have been draws – with some really frustrating performances and results.

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With their eye potentially ever so slightly off the ball ahead of the second-leg this coming week, Barcelona may well be sucker punched. However, they have enough quality in the tank and should still get the win to stay clear of Real Madrid at the top.